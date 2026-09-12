What's New At WorldSkills Shanghai 2026?
by Chen Jie, Yang MeipingSeptember 12, 2026
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Only 10 days to go! Discover WorldSkills Shanghai’s seven brand‑new competitions, which mirror global industrial change. Every test and task comes straight from real‑world jobs.
Editor: Chen Jie
#Shanghai
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