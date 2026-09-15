Police Respond After 8-Year-Old Girl Calls 110 Over Playground Dispute in Shanghai

An 8-year-old girl called police from a playground in Shanghai after she was pushed and threatened during a dispute with a boy, according to a video posted online.

The incident took place on September 11 at Chaling Greenbelt in Shanghai's Xuhui District, the video said. The girl was with friends, but her parents were not present. She did not cry or seek help from nearby adults; instead, she used her phone watch to call 110, China's police emergency number.

Police arrived soon afterward. The girl clearly and calmly described what had happened, while an officer bent over beside her and listened carefully.

Some adults nearby reportedly joked that the children were only playing and that the call had wasted police resources. An officer told the girl that it was not a waste of police resources, adding that police would come to help when she faced a threat or felt wronged.

Police said they would review surveillance footage and check the girl's injuries. Because the incident was considered minor, the boy would receive criticism and education, according to the video.

The girl appeared happy after hearing the officer's explanation. Police later contacted her father, who arrived at the scene and took her home after speaking with them.