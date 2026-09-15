Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP5: Woodworking Challenge
September 15, 2026
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Seven days to go until WorldSkills Shanghai 2026!
Alex takes on a woodworking challenge: building a traditional Chinese Luban lock. The Luban lock, a Chinese mortise‑and‑tenon puzzle, serves as a cultural symbol for WorldSkills Shanghai and shares the same woodworking craftsmanship core as the joinery events. Can Alex crack it?
What skill should he try next? Tell us in the comments.
Editor: Chen Jie
#Shanghai
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