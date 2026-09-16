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Tesla Brings Steering-Wheel-Free Cybercab to China, But For Display Only

by Zhou Weiran
September 16, 2026
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Chinese tech enthusiasts now have a chance to see Tesla's driverless taxi up close.

The Cybercab – the electric vehicle that eliminates the steering wheel, pedals and rearview mirrors – will be on display in Beijing and Shanghai this week, marking its China debut.

Tesla's experience store at China Central Place in Beijing will host the exhibition from September 17 to 27, while the north hall of HKRI Taikoo Hui on level LG1 will host the Shanghai exhibition from September 17 to 21.

But don't expect to hail one for a ride: the events are static displays only, with no sales or commercial robotaxi operations planned in China for now.

The Cybercab, first unveiled as a concept at Tesla's "We, Robot" event in October 2024, entered volume production at Gigafactory Texas in April 2026 and began commercial operations in Austin, Texas, on September 3, with a modest initial fleet of 45 vehicles.

Separately, Tesla will unveil its Roadster model on October 1, nearly a decade after announcing it is developing a next-generation version of its original sports car. It's expected to be a limited-edition version, equipped with cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX.

Editor: Liu Qi

#HKRI Taikoo Hui#Tesla#Shanghai#Beijing
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