Overseas Influencers Turn to Chinese Factories to Build Their Own Brands

Tarik Deliktas contacted 52 factories in a single evening. None of those conversations ended in a deal.

The Los Angeles technology creator told Jiemian News that suppliers' minimum orders were often too large for a brand that had yet to prove itself. He could not be sure his followers would buy enough to justify the expense.

In early September, he returned to China to look for manufacturing partners. Organizer DHgate says more than 30 overseas creators joined its program in Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Dunhuang, spanning interests from beauty and fashion to technology and pets.

Their ambitions point to a different relationship between online personalities and the companies that make consumer goods. Rather than arriving only when a product needs publicity, creators want a say in what gets made – and a brand of their own to sell.

DHgate, which has connected overseas buyers with Chinese suppliers for more than two decades, is trying to organize that earlier encounter. Its pitch is to bring creators, designers and manufacturers together while a product is still an idea.

The attraction for creators is easier to understand against the uneven economics of sponsored content. CreatorIQ's latest compensation report found that the top 10 percent of creators received 62 percent of payments made through its platform in 2025.

The number participating in campaigns rose 183 percent year over year, while the total paid to creators increased 59 percent. More money was entering the system, but the pool of people seeking a share was expanding faster.

Across those campaigns, the median creator received US$3,000, compared with an average of US$11,400. That gap shows how a relatively small group of large earners can pull up the average, obscuring the experience of many participants.

A separate survey of 300 creators, conducted by Sapio Research for CreatorIQ, found that changes to platform algorithms and a lack of consistent brand deals were their two leading barriers to growth. The findings describe that survey and CreatorIQ's payment sample, rather than every influencer's experience.

For creators seeking a steadier business, owning products offers a different relationship with customers. It also adds responsibilities: A successful post and a successful product are different tests, and an audience's attention cannot by itself establish demand.