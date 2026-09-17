[Community] Say Bye, Say Hi: An Evening of Swapping, Sharing and Connecting

CNS Community's "Say Bye, Say Hi! No-Waste Swap Market" attracted a large crowd to the center plaza of Lidoway in Xujing Town, Qingpu District recently. The event featured an evening of swapping, sharing skills, telling tales, enjoying music, and exchanging local knowledge. Activities included trading used clothes and books, showcasing handmade paper-cutting, offering kombucha, sharing stories of rescued dogs, and enjoying live performances.

Credit: Ti Gong

Swapping: Giving Old Used Items a New Home

Credit: Ti Gong

The 20 stalls attracted families, volunteers and foreigners. Non-stallholders were allowed to participate in the CNS Swap Station. Rather than throwing away unwanted items, visitors were allowed to donate them.

Credit: Ti Gong

But the items exchanged often had more than practical value. Secondhand books can spark discussions about favorite authors. A child's old coat may bring back early parenting memories. An outdated map can remind someone of how alien Xujing seemed when they first moved there.



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These everyday belongings served as natural conversation starters. As people shared the origins of their items and their reasons for passing them on, strangers discovered opportunities to engage, exchange recommendations, and make plans to reconnect. In this way, the swap extended beyond simply reusing items. It fostered small moments for individuals to connect with the community – and with each other.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Sharing: Turning local stories into a living map Another part of the evening focused on the co-creation boards. Visitors marked their hometowns on a world map, indicated how long they had lived in Xujing, and added places they would recommend to others. Pieces of yarn connected these points, gradually transforming individual experiences into a vibrant map of the neighborhood. The recommendations encompassed a variety of everyday needs, including healthcare, food, sports, education, and leisure. Collectively, they will aid in the ongoing development of the Xujing Living Map, providing practical information and local insights for both long-time residents and newcomers to the area.

Credit: Ti Gong

Connecting: Young volunteers making a difference Students from the WISS Interact Club played a vital role in the event. They assisted in running stalls, supported on-site activities, and documented the evening. At the WISS stall, students sold clothes, accessories, and household items, with the proceeds going toward a charity project that supports children in need of heart surgery at a local hospital. Jennifer Jiang, the president of the Interact Club, emphasized the students' dedication to community service. Samantha Williams, one of the founders of the club, reflected on her long-standing connection to the area. Having lived in Xujing for 16 years, she expressed her hope that young volunteers would continue to bring positive energy to the community through practical action. Her message was simple: "Welcome to Qingpu, and welcome to this beautiful world."

Credit: Ti Gong

Performing: Different voices, one shared stage Chinese opera, tai chi, and dance showcased local culture, while international teachers and G-STOV, a Shanghai-Korea rock band, brought varied musical styles to the square.

Credit: Ti Gong

Children also had the chance to become performers. With the help of a community worker, they made simple instruments from nutshells and used them to create music. From traditional arts and international performances to children's spontaneous rhythms, the program brought together people of different ages and backgrounds in one shared space.



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Looking Ahead: Building a more connected neighborhood CNS Community may be a small local hub in Xujing, yet the evening illustrated how ordinary interactions can transform a neighborhood. A book, a recommendation, a handcrafted product, a performance, or even a simple discussion might lead to additional information, a new friend, or a sense of belonging. The Xujing Living Map will evolve via community events and collaboration.