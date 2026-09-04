[General]
Pudong
Pudong New Area
Huangpu

Activities, Events Lined up for 2026 Shanghai Tourism Festival

by Hu Min
September 4, 2026
Share Article:
Activities, Events Lined up for 2026 Shanghai Tourism Festival

The 37th Shanghai Tourism Festival, which began this month, will feature 170 cultural and tourism events running until October 6.

The festival's grand parade will take place at the Bund, showcasing 21 themed floats. This outdoor event will include 21 domestic teams and 12 international teams, with participants from countries such as Peru, Croatia, New Zealand, Poland, Malaysia, the US and Spain.

The autumn festivities will highlight gourmet food, nightlife, leisurely urban travel, trendy markets, theatrical performances, and elements of intangible cultural heritage.

Activities, Events Lined up for 2026 Shanghai Tourism Festival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The night scenery of the Bund

Culinary events will showcase Shanghai's diverse cuisine. Michelin and Black Pearl restaurants will introduce seasonal menus at gourmet carnivals.

German beer nights in Changning District and the Pudong New Area will ensure international flavors. Riverside nightlife will come alive at North Bund bars and live music venues. A Nanxiang xiaolong (steamed soup dumpling) banquet for thousands of people will revive the charm of the century-old intangible heritage.

Activities, Events Lined up for 2026 Shanghai Tourism Festival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The grand parade of the 36th Shanghai Tourism Festival

Cultural pop-ups and trendy markets will brighten up urban settings. Shanghai Archives will create a time-honored brand cultural market with archival displays and creative shops.

The North Bund Cruise Terminal will host the 2026 Shopping Carnival with approximately 1,000 specialty products.

Qingpu's Jiangnan-style tourism festival, Yangpu's sports carnival, Minhang's Mid-Autumn folk activities, and Xuhui's metaverse fall experience are district highlights. Lingang area's waterfront festivities will entertain youngsters.

The 4th Shanghai Travel Photography Competition encourages shutterbugs to capture the city's autumnal splendor.

Huangpu is planning romantic night tours, parades and intangible heritage music festivals. Jing'an is the main destination for the 2026 Shanghai Tea Culture Tourism Week, which combines tea aesthetics with visual arts.

A series of high-profile sporting events boosts seasonal vigor. The Suzhou Creek Rowing Open features exhilarating boat races, while the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Fengxian, combining athletic enthusiasm with Shanghai's autumn landscape.

From September 12 to 27, scenic attractions, theme parks, and cultural venues throughout the city will offer discounted admission.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Huangpu#Suzhou Creek#Changning#North Bund#Fengxian#Shanghai Tourism Festival#Shanghai#Suzhou
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Rare Disease Teen Begins Middle School in Shanghai
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Rare Disease Teen Begins Middle School in Shanghai
@ ShineLineSep 2, 2026
A Shanghai Residence That Reflects a Life Across Cultures
[Home in shanghai]
A Shanghai Residence That Reflects a Life Across Cultures
Shanghai has been more than a place to live for Sabeen Irfan – it has been the backdrop to her family's growth, professional journey, and evolving sense of home.
A New Chapter for Shanghai Waterfront: Plazas, Towers, An Island for Youth
[Quick News]
A New Chapter for Shanghai Waterfront: Plazas, Towers, An Island for Youth
Shanghai is planning its next riverfront leap – a reopened Lujiazui Plaza, a new Puxi landmark trio and an island rebuilt for young innovators.
Unconventional Architecture: Where Shanghai Slows Down
[In Focus]
Unconventional Architecture: Where Shanghai Slows Down
Four award-winning projects reveal another side of Shanghai – one shaped not by speed and spectacle, but by places designed to make people pause, wander and stay.

Popular Reads

Activities, Events Lined up for 2026 Shanghai Tourism Festival
1

Activities, Events Lined up for 2026 Shanghai Tourism Festival

Huawei Expands AI Drug-Discovery Footprint to Challenge Global Rivals
2

Huawei Expands AI Drug-Discovery Footprint to Challenge Global Rivals

Shanghai to Strengthen Global Trade Hub Status
3

Shanghai to Strengthen Global Trade Hub Status

Shanghai's Maniformer Surpasses 1 Million Hours of Physical AI Data to Tackle Robotics Bottleneck
4

Shanghai's Maniformer Surpasses 1 Million Hours of Physical AI Data to Tackle Robotics Bottleneck