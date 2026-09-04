Activities, Events Lined up for 2026 Shanghai Tourism Festival

The 37th Shanghai Tourism Festival, which began this month, will feature 170 cultural and tourism events running until October 6. The festival's grand parade will take place at the Bund, showcasing 21 themed floats. This outdoor event will include 21 domestic teams and 12 international teams, with participants from countries such as Peru, Croatia, New Zealand, Poland, Malaysia, the US and Spain. The autumn festivities will highlight gourmet food, nightlife, leisurely urban travel, trendy markets, theatrical performances, and elements of intangible cultural heritage.

Credit: Ti Gong

Culinary events will showcase Shanghai's diverse cuisine. Michelin and Black Pearl restaurants will introduce seasonal menus at gourmet carnivals. German beer nights in Changning District and the Pudong New Area will ensure international flavors. Riverside nightlife will come alive at North Bund bars and live music venues. A Nanxiang xiaolong (steamed soup dumpling) banquet for thousands of people will revive the charm of the century-old intangible heritage.

Credit: Ti Gong

Cultural pop-ups and trendy markets will brighten up urban settings. Shanghai Archives will create a time-honored brand cultural market with archival displays and creative shops. The North Bund Cruise Terminal will host the 2026 Shopping Carnival with approximately 1,000 specialty products. Qingpu's Jiangnan-style tourism festival, Yangpu's sports carnival, Minhang's Mid-Autumn folk activities, and Xuhui's metaverse fall experience are district highlights. Lingang area's waterfront festivities will entertain youngsters. The 4th Shanghai Travel Photography Competition encourages shutterbugs to capture the city's autumnal splendor.