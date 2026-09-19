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Shanghai

Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP6: Barista Challenge

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026
by Wang Yu, Dong Jun, Zhong Youyang
September 19, 2026
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3 days to go until WorldSkills Shanghai 2026! Alex takes on a barista challenge: trying latte‑art pouring.

Precision, patience and craftsmanship shine in barista skill, one of the competition’s featured events. Can Alex nail the perfect pattern?


Caption: Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yu. Subtitles by Zhong Youyang.

Editor: Chen Jie

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