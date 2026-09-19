Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP6: Barista Challenge
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3 days to go until WorldSkills Shanghai 2026! Alex takes on a barista challenge: trying latte‑art pouring.
Precision, patience and craftsmanship shine in barista skill, one of the competition’s featured events. Can Alex nail the perfect pattern?
Editor: Chen Jie
#Shanghai
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