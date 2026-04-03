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Blend of Spring Outing Activities Set for Qingpu

by Hu Min
April 3, 2026
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Blend of Spring Outing Activities Set for Qingpu
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Escape to Qingpu this spring for music, culture and fun.

Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District is gearing up for a lively spring escape, blending music, culture, and leisure for visitors looking for a quick getaway from the city.

The 2026 Shanghai Qingpu Waterfront Music Festival, one of the Yangtze River Delta's standout music events, will take place from May 2 to 3 at Shangda River Central Park's South Park. The lineup features a diverse mix of artists, including renowned rappers Ma Siwei and Wang Yitai.

During the festival, visitors can enjoy a range of activities, such as cultural showcases, shopping perks, and exclusive ticket-stub benefits.

Blend of Spring Outing Activities Set for Qingpu
Credit: Ti Gong

According to the district government, a total of 8 million yuan (US$1.16 million) in consumption vouchers will be distributed in April and May, covering scenic spots, dining, accommodation, and shopping venues.

Qingpu Bailian Outlets Plaza will mark its 20th anniversary with a celebration night, a light show, a global brand runway, and additional events including robot parades and terrace concerts.

Panlong Xintiandi will host the 3rd Jiangnan Lifestyle Festival, while the Jiangnan Coffee Carnival will run from late April to early May in Zhujiajiao watertown.

Blend of Spring Outing Activities Set for Qingpu
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A Jiangnan watertown scenery in Qingpu District.

The district has also curated eight spring-themed routes, covering spring blossom tour, Jiangnan craftsmanship, spring exploration, fashion fun and healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, a series of spring food galas will highlight local seasonal ingredients, including wild rice shoots, spring bamboo shoots and malantou (Indian Kalimeris herb).

Editor: Xu Qing

#Yangtze River#Xintiandi#Zhujiajiao#Bailian Outlets Plaza#Shanghai
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