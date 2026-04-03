Blend of Spring Outing Activities Set for Qingpu

Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District is gearing up for a lively spring escape, blending music, culture, and leisure for visitors looking for a quick getaway from the city.

The 2026 Shanghai Qingpu Waterfront Music Festival, one of the Yangtze River Delta's standout music events, will take place from May 2 to 3 at Shangda River Central Park's South Park. The lineup features a diverse mix of artists, including renowned rappers Ma Siwei and Wang Yitai.

During the festival, visitors can enjoy a range of activities, such as cultural showcases, shopping perks, and exclusive ticket-stub benefits.