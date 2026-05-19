20 Premium Travel Routes Released in Shanghai For China Tourism Day

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai kicked off its 16th China Tourism Day celebrations today in Putuo District with an array of activities, highlighting the city's role as China's top gateway for inbound tourism. May 19 is celebrated as China Tourism Day. The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism released 20 premium travel routes starting from 10 major transportation hubs, including Pudong and Hongqiao airports, Hongqiao Railway Station, Shanghai Railway Station, Shanghai South Railway Station, Shanghai West Railway Station and Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal. The routes link Shanghai's scenic spots, cultural venues and commercial districts, offering personalized options for domestic and international travelers arriving by rail, air or cruise. Starting from Pudong International Airport, they can follow the Fairy Tale Dream Tour to Shanghai Disney Resort or the Art and Cultural Treasure Tour connecting the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, the Shanghai Museum East, Shanghai Library East and the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Credit: Ti Gong

From the Hongqiao hub, they can join the Hudec Architecture Tour, taking a stroll at Columbia Circle and the Xinhua Historical Conservation Zone, or the Jiangnan Water Town Tour to Panlong Xintiandi and Zhujiajiao Ancient Town. Departing from Shanghai Railway Station, tourists can take sightseeing buses passing through downtown landmarks such as People's Square, Huaihai Road and Xintiandi to experience the "Journey Through the Heart of the City." Two themed sightseeing buses carried dozens of international visitors to discover the city on two routes, one along the Suzhou Creek and another to suburban attractions, on Tuesday.

Credit: Ti Gong

"The city is very beautiful, and the center, like the Bund, the Yuyuan Garden and the Huangpu River, is very nice," said Andrija Simonović from Serbia, a student of East China Normal University, who has lived in Shanghai for one year. "My favorite attraction is the Yuyuan Garden because it represents the traditional spirit and architecture of China, but right here in very modern Shanghai. "I think Shanghai is one of the best cities to visit. It's big and has so many things to explore. People here are friendly to foreign tourists. It's convenient to go by metro and there are a lot of nice restaurants. It's very easy to navigate here." Tourists received the Shanghai Pass tourism card and souvenirs.

Credit: Ti Gong