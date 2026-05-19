[Big News] Cities Across the World Can Apply for Shanghai Award Before June Deadline

Shanghai is inviting global cities to apply for its sustainable development award before the June deadline. The program is set to make its debut at a United Nations forum this week.

Applications for the fourth Shanghai Award are open until June 12, 2026. More than 160 cities from 45 countries have applied for the award since UN-Habitat and the Shanghai government established it in 2022.

UN-Habitat officials said the award helps cities share their experiences and turns sustainable development goals into local actions.

The award is showcasing global urban achievements at the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17 to 22.

The forum features a China Pavilion that displays the country's progress in urban modernization.

The pavilion showcases achievements from Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Fuzhou in southeast China's Fujian Province, and Shaoxing in neighboring Zhejiang Province. It also introduces international urban tools like the Shanghai Manual and the Shanghai Adapted Index.

The award program has grown quickly since its launch four years ago. The inaugural edition attracted applications from 54 cities across 16 countries. Participation had grown to 85 cities in 33 countries by the third edition.

Past winners include Brisbane, Australia; Kampala, Uganda; and George Town, Malaysia, in 2023. Cities like Melbourne in Australia, Doha in Qatar, and Agadir in Morocco won the prize in 2024.

Last year, Bogotá in Colombia, Algiers in Algeria, and Incheon in South Korea received the award. The cities won recognition for their work in affordable housing, community renewal, and climate resilience.

Governments can submit applications through the official UN-Habitat website. Winners will receive trophies and certificates in Fuzhou during the World Cities Day celebrations on October 31.