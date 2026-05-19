Shanghai Telecom Launches First-of-Its-Kind AI Token Packages

As AI agents and automation tools become a staple of daily life, consumer demand for computing power is skyrocketing.

Shanghai Telecom has become the city's first telecommunications carrier to sell "Token" computing power packages, treating AI data just like a traditional mobile data plan.

In AI terms, a "token" is a basic unit of data. Instead of buying megabytes of internet data, consumers are now buying the raw processing power needed to run AI models.

The carrier is introducing a highly flexible, pay-as-you-go model where 1 yuan (14 US cents) buys 250,000 "quota points." Users can buy exactly what they need, enjoy bulk discounts, and conveniently bill the cost directly to their mobile phone plans.

To put the pricing into perspective, 10 yuan (1.40 USD) provides enough data to automatically summarize about 100 digital books.

Traditionally, consumers looking to build personal AI tools had to navigate complex enterprise cloud platforms or pay multiple subscriptions directly to individual AI firms.

By stepping in as a wholesale distributor, Shanghai Telecom simplifies the process. Much like how telecom companies historically normalized paying for data plans and SMS packages, this carrier-led model is expected to play a key role in normalizing the concept of "paying for AI services" among the general public.