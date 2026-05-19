Shanghai Science Festival to Open at Renovated Museum

The 2026 Shanghai Science Festival will open on May 23, alongside the official reopening of the upgraded Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

The renovated museum features 10 permanent exhibition zones, covering artificial intelligence, quantum technology, advanced materials, aerospace, ecology and health.

It also has upgraded IMAX, dome, and 4D theaters, as well as temporary exhibition spaces for rotating displays.

The opening ceremony will feature a "science red carpet," where scientists, young researchers and entrepreneurs will walk through immersive zones themed around rainforests, aviation and planetary systems.

The route will also highlight recent scientific and technological achievements in Shanghai.