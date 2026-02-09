China Experimental Xiqu Exhibition Concluded with A Showcase of Operatic Innovation

The 2025 China Experimental Xiqu (Traditional Opera) Exhibition closed on February 8 with a grand performance at the Zhou Xinfang Art Space.

Since its launch in 2015, the exhibition has sustained its popularity as a national trendsetter for operatic innovation.

This latest edition moved beyond presentation alone, activating original creativity and cultivating the next generation of masters through a newly established incubation section.

Officials noted that this year's exhibition achieved a record-high average attendance rate, with several popular productions such as Yueju Opera "King Lear" and Kunqu Opera "Alone on the Orchid Boat" playing to a sellout crowd.

The younger audience in theaters was striking. Younger theatergoers see small-theater opera as a culturally avant-garde social engagement, not a pastime.