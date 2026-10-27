China Open Squash: Egyptian Stars Lead World-Class Field in Changning

The 2026 China Open Squash will be held in Changning District from November 17 to 22, gathering 48 athletes from 14 countries and regions. World No. 1 Mostafa Asal, men's defending champion Mohamed Abouelghar, women's defending champion Amina Orfi and world No. 2 Hania El Hammamy are all in the lineup. And they are all from Egypt.

Credit: Ti Gong

Eain Yow Ng and Sivasangari Subramaniam from Malaysia, who were the men's and women's singles champions, respectively, at the recent Nagoya Asian Games, have also confirmed their participation. They will be joined by Chinese wildcard players Li Haizhen, Zhou Penglin, Liu Ziyi and Zhang Yuning. The first round on November 17 and the day session of the second round on November 18 will be held at the Diamond Squash Center. Starting with the night session on November 18, the event will move to the Xianxia Tennis Center.