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China Open Squash: Egyptian Stars Lead World-Class Field in Changning

by Ma Yue
October 27, 2026
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The 2026 China Open Squash will be held in Changning District from November 17 to 22, gathering 48 athletes from 14 countries and regions.

World No. 1 Mostafa Asal, men's defending champion Mohamed Abouelghar, women's defending champion Amina Orfi and world No. 2 Hania El Hammamy are all in the lineup. And they are all from Egypt.

China Open Squash: Egyptian Stars Lead World-Class Field in Changning
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Men's and women's defending champions Mohamed Abouelghar and Amina Orfi.

Eain Yow Ng and Sivasangari Subramaniam from Malaysia, who were the men's and women's singles champions, respectively, at the recent Nagoya Asian Games, have also confirmed their participation. They will be joined by Chinese wildcard players Li Haizhen, Zhou Penglin, Liu Ziyi and Zhang Yuning.

The first round on November 17 and the day session of the second round on November 18 will be held at the Diamond Squash Center. Starting with the night session on November 18, the event will move to the Xianxia Tennis Center.

China Open Squash: Egyptian Stars Lead World-Class Field in Changning

Seating at the Diamond Squash Center is unreserved, while the Xianxia Tennis Center has reserved seating by seat number. For the quarterfinals on November 19 to 20, ticket price starts at only 180 yuan (US$26.8).

The organizing committee has also introduced a weekend VIP package. It includes box seats for the semifinals and finals, access to meet-and-greet events with the men's and women's champions and runners-up, and gifts.

Those interested can visit ztmen.jussyun.com or scan the QR code below to buy tickets.

China Open Squash: Egyptian Stars Lead World-Class Field in Changning
China Open Squash: Egyptian Stars Lead World-Class Field in Changning

Editor: Xu Qing

#Changning
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