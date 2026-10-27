Shanghai Unveils Major Initiatives to Boost Space Internet and Satellite Sectors

Announced at the 2026 Satellite Internet Industry Ecosystem Conference in suburban Songjiang District, the launches include a new city-level fund, a next-generation communications accelerator and a unified supply chain platform.

A slew of new policies and platforms debuted in Shanghai aimed at enhancing the city's space internet industry, spanning low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite systems, space computing and space-air-ground integrated communications.

Space internet has become a strategic global industry, driven by fierce competition from players like SpaceX's Starlink, with Shanghai emerging as a key hub, industry officials noted at the conference.

Shanghai's flagship Spacesail Constellation program currently operates 256 low-orbit satellites, a number expected to exceed 300 by the end of this year. According to local officials, the network is targeting to reach 3,000 satellites by 2030.

In parallel, Fudan University unveiled its new "Star Nexus" project, which aims to deploy over 1,000 space computing satellites in future. The university highlighted Shanghai's edge in space computing, underpinned by the city's industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) chip developers and optical communication firms.