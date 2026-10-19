[General]

City Science Exploration Routes Unveiled at Nature Conservation Festival

by Hu Min
October 19, 2026
Share Article:
City Science Exploration Routes Unveiled at Nature Conservation Festival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Children participate in a nature science popularization carnival at Shanghai Expo Culture Park over the weekend as part of the 12th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival.

Six new nature routes have been unveiled in Shanghai to offer residents and visitors new ways to explore wildlife and green spaces across one of the world's most densely built cities.

The routes were launched over the weekend at the opening of the 12th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival.

Spanning Jing'an, Huangpu, Xuhui, Yangpu, Minhang and Pudong, the routes range from birdwatching along Suzhou Creek and exploring small ecosystems in downtown pocket parks to tours linking botanical gardens with insect museums.

Other stops highlight ecological restoration along former industrial waterfronts, technology-enhanced nature experiences and agricultural areas paired with aerospace science activities.

City Science Exploration Routes Unveiled at Nature Conservation Festival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A performance at the launch ceremony

An international forum held alongside the festival opening brought together about 20 scholars from six countries to discuss technology-driven approaches to greener urban development and share experiences from around the world.

John A. Cherry, a leading Canadian hydrogeologist who attended the forum, said China's efforts to develop cost-effective, locally produced technologies could offer lessons for other countries, particularly in groundwater monitoring and regional water pollution management.

"China leads global efforts to reduce pollution sustainably," Cherry said, adding that China's work in environmental technology and green agriculture could contribute to global environmental governance.

Shanghai will host more than 1,000 science activities for people of all ages during the festival, which runs from October 17 to 23.

City Science Exploration Routes Unveiled at Nature Conservation Festival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A fun ‌jigsaw puzzle‌ features nature theme.

Editor: Liu Qi

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

From Wuzhen to Shanghai, Thomas Ostermeier Finds a Special Connection With Chinese Audiences
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
From Wuzhen to Shanghai, Thomas Ostermeier Finds a Special Connection With Chinese Audiences
@ Fu RongLineOct 19, 2026
Jiao Tong University's Chongming Campus to Open in 2028
[General]
Jiao Tong University's Chongming Campus to Open in 2028
The Chongming Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University is scheduled for completion and operation by August 2028.
Chongming Holds Bird-Watching Event at Dongtan Reserve
[General]
Chongming Holds Bird-Watching Event at Dongtan Reserve
A bird-watching event in Chongming introduced young participants to migratory birds, wetland ecology and the importance of biodiversity conservation through hands-on learning.
Chongming Sees Robust National Day Holiday Consumption
[General]
Chongming Sees Robust National Day Holiday Consumption
Chongming fully leveraged its advantages as a world-class ecological island and took advantage of the Rural Culture and Tourism Festival during the National Day Holiday.

Popular Reads

China's Q3 GDP Up 4.5% on Trade, High-Tech
1

China's Q3 GDP Up 4.5% on Trade, High-Tech

Daily Buzz: 19 October 2026
2

Daily Buzz: 19 October 2026

Shanghai and Hamburg Set For the Next 40 Years of Being Sister Cities
3

Shanghai and Hamburg Set For the Next 40 Years of Being Sister Cities

Chinese Tech Stocks Get Brief Respite From Selloff, Outlook Murky
4

Chinese Tech Stocks Get Brief Respite From Selloff, Outlook Murky