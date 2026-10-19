City Science Exploration Routes Unveiled at Nature Conservation Festival
Six new nature routes have been unveiled in Shanghai to offer residents and visitors new ways to explore wildlife and green spaces across one of the world's most densely built cities.
The routes were launched over the weekend at the opening of the 12th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival.
Spanning Jing'an, Huangpu, Xuhui, Yangpu, Minhang and Pudong, the routes range from birdwatching along Suzhou Creek and exploring small ecosystems in downtown pocket parks to tours linking botanical gardens with insect museums.
Other stops highlight ecological restoration along former industrial waterfronts, technology-enhanced nature experiences and agricultural areas paired with aerospace science activities.
An international forum held alongside the festival opening brought together about 20 scholars from six countries to discuss technology-driven approaches to greener urban development and share experiences from around the world.
John A. Cherry, a leading Canadian hydrogeologist who attended the forum, said China's efforts to develop cost-effective, locally produced technologies could offer lessons for other countries, particularly in groundwater monitoring and regional water pollution management.
"China leads global efforts to reduce pollution sustainably," Cherry said, adding that China's work in environmental technology and green agriculture could contribute to global environmental governance.
Shanghai will host more than 1,000 science activities for people of all ages during the festival, which runs from October 17 to 23.
Editor: Liu Qi