City Science Exploration Routes Unveiled at Nature Conservation Festival

Six new nature routes have been unveiled in Shanghai to offer residents and visitors new ways to explore wildlife and green spaces across one of the world's most densely built cities.

The routes were launched over the weekend at the opening of the 12th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival.

Spanning Jing'an, Huangpu, Xuhui, Yangpu, Minhang and Pudong, the routes range from birdwatching along Suzhou Creek and exploring small ecosystems in downtown pocket parks to tours linking botanical gardens with insect museums.

Other stops highlight ecological restoration along former industrial waterfronts, technology-enhanced nature experiences and agricultural areas paired with aerospace science activities.