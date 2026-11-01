26 Boxes of Hope: An American Son's Cancer-Drug Mission to Shanghai

When doctors in New York ran out of options for Debbie Doppelt, one of them offered a remark her son could not forget: "Too bad she's not Chinese. She could go to a pharmacy in China and buy it." So Max Doppelt, a 30-year-old computer engineer, got on a plane to Shanghai. He came home with 26 boxes of sunvozertinib, a targeted lung cancer drug developed by Shanghai-based Dizal Pharmaceutical, packed in his luggage. The medicine cost about US$10,000. "Getting on the plane and bringing the medicine home felt like my life's purpose," he told KFF Health News, the US health news outlet that first reported the family's story on October 20. A clip of Max recounting the journey on The Cracking Cancer Podcast has been circulating on Chinese social media this week.

Debbie, 60, runs a diamond business with her husband in New York. She was diagnosed in late 2023 with an uncommon form of lung cancer that mostly affects nonsmokers. In December 2024, scans showed it had spread to her brain, with 10 tiny tumors. The following month, she was ruled ineligible for a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center because of scarring in her lungs. Within hours of that setback, mother and son reached out to friends and relatives. One of them obtained a small supply of sunvozertinib from a contact living in China. A few months later, Max flew to Shanghai for a refill. Some 19 months after she started the drug, her cancer was still mostly held at bay, with the help of a few radiation treatments and dose adjustments, KFF Health News reported. She has scarcely missed a day of work since her diagnosis.