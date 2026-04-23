Documentary to Examine Shanghai's Growth Under 15th Five-Year Plan

With the commencement of the 15th Five-Year (2026-2030) Plan, how will Shanghai's industrial economy gain momentum and contribute to the city's growth?

The Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and Jiemian News are set to air "Shanghai 2035: An Answer for the Future," a documentary series aimed at addressing some of these questions.

The series, which will be aired on online platforms, explores four key industries: biopharmaceuticals, consumption, performing arts, and AI & embodied intelligence.

The documentary identifies Shanghai's strategic development priorities for 2035 by leveraging its strengths while evaluating the current industrial landscape, global trends, and international benchmarks.

The first two episodes, focusing on biopharmaceutical innovation and international consumption hubs, will be available on Jiemian News, Baidu, Douyin, Tencent, and Bilibili on April 28 and May 12, respectively.

Subsequent episodes will cover the Asian performing arts hub and AI & embodied intelligence.