Shanghai Kicks Off Its Biggest Community Football League

Shanghai is catching up with the global football frenzy with its community event – the 2026 Shanghai Community Football Super League, which kicked off this week. Over the next five months, amateur talent will compete in over 600 matches across 218 subdistricts and towns in 16 districts, making it the largest citywide, publicly accessible football event in Shanghai's history.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Community Super League uses an 8-a-side format, with two 25-minute halves played on a smaller pitch than a regular full-size field, making it more accessible in terms of physical and technical needs. The competition is divided into three phases: local qualifiers, district-level preliminary rounds, and citywide finals. With almost 600 matches scheduled, the number of players, coaches, officials, and support staff is expected to approach 10,000.

Credit: Ti Gong

Registered players must be 18 to 55 years old. They can represent a subdistrict or town based on any of the following criteria: household registration, long-term residence, or work unit location. Each squad can have a maximum of one retired professional player (aged 18 to 45) and one overseas player. Selection procedures differ slightly by district. Interested participants can learn more by contacting their local subdistrict office or following the Shanghai Football Association's official WeChat account. The citywide finals will take place in October and November.

Credit: Ti Gong