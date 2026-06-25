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'The Magic of Tomorrowland' Returns to Shanghai in October

by Zhou Weiran
June 25, 2026
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Remember last November when thrilling electronic beats took over your mind and transformed the city's nightlife? Get ready to relive the energy, because The Magic of Tomorrowland is returning to Shanghai this fall with a two-day indoor festival on October 17-18.

Following its successful local debut last year, the immersive event will once again take over the Hero Dome, located along the iconic Shanghai Bund waterfront. Organized through a collaboration between Tomorrowland, Hero Esports, INS Land and Budweiser, the event aims to fuse world-class music production with regional creative elements and state-of-the-art technology.

'The Magic of Tomorrowland' Returns to Shanghai in October
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: In November 2025, Tomorrowland made its China debut in Shanghai with its first indoor show, The Magic of Tomorrowland, under the theme "Paperworld."

Designed specifically for Shanghai audience, this year's setup will feature a standalone main stage inspired by Tomorrowland's famous Planaxis theme, transforming the indoor arena into an underwater-inspired fantasy realm.

"The Magic of Tomorrowland continues to redefine live entertainment by bringing together music, technology, and immersive experiences," said Danny Tang, co-founder and CEO of Hero Esports. "We are proud to expand the event and deliver an unforgettable festival experience for fans in Shanghai."

Beyond the main performances, the indoor festival will feature distinct artist lineup across both days. Attendees can also explore specialized experience zones, curated food and beverage stalls, interactive brand hubs, and exclusive merchandise.

'The Magic of Tomorrowland' Returns to Shanghai in October
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: This year's theme features Tomorrowland's famous underwater fantasy, "Planaxis."

If you go:

Dates: October 17-18

Venue: Hero Dome, Shanghai Bund Waterfront

Pre-registration opened on June 25 via the INS Land app and its WeChat mini program. Pre-registered fans who successfully purchase tickets will receive an official Tomorrowland Treasure Case before the show.

Ticket sales: Public ticket details and pricing will be announced in August.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

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