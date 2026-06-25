'The Magic of Tomorrowland' Returns to Shanghai in October

Remember last November when thrilling electronic beats took over your mind and transformed the city's nightlife? Get ready to relive the energy, because The Magic of Tomorrowland is returning to Shanghai this fall with a two-day indoor festival on October 17-18. Following its successful local debut last year, the immersive event will once again take over the Hero Dome, located along the iconic Shanghai Bund waterfront. Organized through a collaboration between Tomorrowland, Hero Esports, INS Land and Budweiser, the event aims to fuse world-class music production with regional creative elements and state-of-the-art technology.

Credit: Ti Gong

Designed specifically for Shanghai audience, this year's setup will feature a standalone main stage inspired by Tomorrowland's famous Planaxis theme, transforming the indoor arena into an underwater-inspired fantasy realm. "The Magic of Tomorrowland continues to redefine live entertainment by bringing together music, technology, and immersive experiences," said Danny Tang, co-founder and CEO of Hero Esports. "We are proud to expand the event and deliver an unforgettable festival experience for fans in Shanghai." Beyond the main performances, the indoor festival will feature distinct artist lineup across both days. Attendees can also explore specialized experience zones, curated food and beverage stalls, interactive brand hubs, and exclusive merchandise.

Credit: Ti Gong