[Expats & Ailments] Shanghai Surgeons Use Innovative Technique to Restore Mobility in 24 Hours

Welcome to Expats & Ailments , our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

One day after undergoing minimally invasive, muscle-sparing hip replacement surgery at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, a 76-year-old Canadian mental health specialist was able to walk normally again.

Dr Michael Robert Phillips has worked in the field of mental health in China for almost 50 years. In addition to being a recipient of the Shanghai Magnolia Gold Award, a prestigious civic distinction given by the local government to foreigners for their exceptional services to the city, he has long worked on suicide research and prevention at the Shanghai Mental Health Center.

Additionally, he has led numerous epidemiological surveys in isolated mountainous areas of Gansu and Ningxia. His hip joint sustained cumulative, significant injury from years of traveling across difficult terrain.

Two years ago, he started experiencing modest hip pain, which progressively worsened into crippling, persistent pain. The lifelong frontline care giver was locked in constant physical distress due to his severely restricted movement and sleep-depriving nightly agony.

Phillips consulted Dr Zhang Changqing at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital after his wife had a successful hip replacement procedure there in late 2024.