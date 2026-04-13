[Explainer] China Expands High Speed Rail Pet Travel

China's high-speed rail pet transport service has been expanded, giving pet owners more flexible and convenient travel options. Based on successful pilot programs, railway authorities have upgraded the service to "Aichongxing (Pet Travel)." The expanded program now offers accompanied and unaccompanied pet transport to suit different travel needs and lifestyles. The service has expanded significantly. It now serves 121 high-speed rail stations and 228 trains, making pet transport more accessible than before.

Who Can Travel The service is available for domesticated cats and dogs that are in good health, weigh no more than 15 kilograms, have a shoulder height of up to 40 centimeters, and a body length not exceeding 52 centimeters.

How It Works The pet travel option with an accompanying pet is designed for passengers who are already taking the train. Through the 12306 app, users can access the "Pet Transport" service to search for eligible trains and available pet transport space. Trains that support the service are marked with a "宠 (Pet)" icon, and both the train ticket and pet reservation can be completed online.

In terms of timing, bookings made before 12 noon can secure space for the following day, while bookings made after 12pm will be processed for the third day. Each passenger is allowed to bring up to two pets. The unaccompanied pet shipment option is available for people who are not traveling with a ticket. Reservations must be made two to five days in advance through the China Railway Express (中铁快运) WeChat mini program, where users need to submit pet information and photos. Each customer may ship one pet per trip. To ensure safety and comfort, the service continues to follow a strict separate transport policy, meaning pets are kept away from passenger areas throughout the journey.

Onboard Experience Pets will travel in upgraded smart transport boxes that are designed to improve both comfort and safety. These boxes are equipped with air circulation, oxygen monitoring, temperature and humidity control, noise reduction, and odor removal. Newly added features include automatic water replenishment and night-vision video monitoring, remote ventilation control, as well as better battery life and improved signal transmission. During the trip, staff members do not open the boxes, a measure intended to protect both the onboard environment and the pets themselves. Owners are prohibited from checking on their animals during transit. Instead, railway staff monitors the pets through the built-in tracking and observation system. After each journey, all transport boxes and cargo compartments are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

More Stations and Trains Added The service has been expanded to include 11 new high-speed rail stations: Tangshan, Handan East, Hengshui North, Tai'an, Qufu East, Yan'an, Baoji South, Fuyang West, Luohe West, Enshi, and Xinyang East. Additionally, 50 new train services have been introduced, including routes such as G41 and G688, which further enhance access for pet owners across the country.

Pricing & Perks Transport fees are calculated according to travel distance. The accompanied travel option may offer seasonal discounts, while unaccompanied shipments are charged at standard rates. All customers are entitled to basic insurance coverage of 2,000 yuan (US$292.4).