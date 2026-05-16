Explore Shanghai's Culture: Over 160 Museums Roll Out Special Offers for International Museum Day
Every year on this special day, museums, memorial halls, university exhibition halls and niche cultural spaces in Shanghai invite people to slow down, step inside, and explore the city through its rich layers of historical memories.
Marking International Museum Day on May 18, more than 160 cultural sites in all 16 Shanghai districts will roll out a host of visitor perks, ranging from free entry and discounted tickets to other exclusive benefits. Their collections span ancient history, revolutionary heritage, astronomy, film, fashion, finance, local delicacies, railways and even chocolate culture.
All venues grant free admission on May 18 unless otherwise specified with separate ticket prices or discount rules. The below lineup is compiled strictly in accordance with official announcements.
Pudong New Area
Pudong History Museum 浦东历史博物馆
Address: 18 Wenshi Street, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area 浦东新区惠南镇文师街18号
Hours: 9am to 6pm, last entry 5:30pm
China Maritime Museum 上海中国航海博物馆
Address: 197 Shengang Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区申港大道197号
Hours: 9:30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm
Shanghai Museum East Branch 上海博物馆东馆
Address: 1952 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1952号
Hours: 10am to 6pm, last entry 5pm
Former Residence of Huang Yanpei 黄炎培故居
Address: 218 Xinchuan Rd, Chuansha New Town, Pudong New Area 浦东新区川沙新镇新川路218号
Hours: 9am to 6pm, last entry 5:30pm
Shanghai Haipai Rosewood Art Museum 上海海派红木艺术博物馆
Address: 99 Wanling Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区万灵路99号
Hours: 8:30am to 5:30pm
Aurora Museum 上海震旦博物馆
Address: 99 Fucheng Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区富城路99号裙楼
Hours: 10am to 5pm
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum 上海科技馆
Address: 2000 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道2000号
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Offer: Half-price admission
Former Residence of Zhang Wentian 张闻天故居
Address: 4398 Chuannanfeng Highway, Zhuqiao Town, Pudong New Area 浦东新区祝桥镇川南奉公路4398号
Hours: 9am to 6pm
Shanghai Astronomy Museum 上海天文馆
Address: 380 Lingang Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区临港大道380号
Hours: 9:30am to 5pm
Offer: Half-price admission
Guanfu Museum Shanghai 上海观复博物馆
Address: 37F, Shanghai Tower, 501 Yincheng Rd M., Pudong New Area 浦东新区银城中路501号上海中心大厦37层
Hours: 10am to 6pm, ticket sales stop at 5pm
Offer: 50 yuan, half the regular 100-yuan ticket
Shanghai Wu Changshuo Memorial Hall 上海吴昌硕纪念馆
Address: 15 Lujiazui Rd E., Pudong New Area 浦东新区陆家嘴东路15号
Hours: 9am to 6pm, last entry 5:30pm
Shanghai Museum of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine 上海(中医药大学)中医药博物馆
Address: 1200 Cailun Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区蔡伦路1200号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Gaoqiao Historical and Cultural Exhibition Hall 高桥历史文化陈列馆
Address: 1 Yiwang Rd, Gaoqiao Town, Pudong New Area 浦东新区高桥镇义王路1号
Hours: 9am to 6pm
Shanghai Animation and Comics Museum 上海动漫博物馆
Address: 69 Zhangjiang Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区张江路69号
Hours: 10am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion Museum 上海美特斯邦威服饰博物馆
Address: 208 Huanqiao Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区环桥路208号
Hours: 9:30am to 5pm
Shanghai Exhibition Hall of Double-Support Work 上海双拥工作展览馆
Address: 2601 Pudong Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区浦东大道2601号
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Museum of Old Cameras and Photography 上海老相机摄影博物馆
Address: No.39, Lane 676, Wuxing Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区五星路676弄39号
Hours: 10:30am to 5pm, last entry 4:30pm
Shanghai Museum of Torch Mass-Innovation Incubation 上海火炬众创孵化博物馆
Address: Building No.1, 2388 Xiupu Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区秀浦路2388号1号楼
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Shanghai Museum of Popular Geological Science 上海东方地质博物馆
Address: 100 Jiangzhen Rd, Zhuqiao Town, Pudong New Area 浦东新区祝桥镇江镇路100号
Hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm
Xinchang Historical and Cultural Exhibition Hall 新场历史文化陈列馆
Address: 367 Xinchang Street, Pudong New Area 浦东新区新场大街367号
Hours: 8:30am to 6pm
Huangpu District
Shanghai History Museum (Shanghai Revolution History Museum) 上海市历史博物馆(上海革命历史博物馆)
Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路325号
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4pm
World Expo Museum 上海世博会博物馆
Address: 818 Mengzi Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区蒙自路818号
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4:15pm
Memorial of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Delegation Office in Shanghai (Former Residence of Zhou Enlai) 中国共产党代表团驻沪办事处纪念馆(周公馆)
Address: 73 Sinan Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区思南路73号
Hours: 9am to 9pm, last entry 8:30pm
Former Site Memorial Hall of the Central Organ of the Chinese Socialist Youth League 中国社会主义青年团中央机关旧址纪念馆
Address: No.1 to 6, Ln 567, Huaihai Rd M., Huangpu District 黄浦区淮海中路567弄1-6号
Hours: 9am to 11:30am, 1pm to 4:30pm
Yuyuan Garden 上海豫园
Address: 168 Fuyou Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区福佑路168号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Offer: Half-price admission
Shanghai Sanshan Guild Hall 上海三山会馆
Address: 1551 Zhongshan Rd S., Huangpu District 黄浦区中山南路1551号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Shanghai Zhou Huchen and Cao Sugong Brush and Ink Museum 上海周虎臣曹素功笔墨博物馆
Address: 2F, 429 Fuzhou Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区福州路429号2楼
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm
Liuli China Museum 上海琉璃艺术博物馆
Address: 25 Taikang Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区泰康路25号
Hours: 10am to 5pm
Shanghai Telecom Museum 上海电信博物馆
Address: 34 Yan'an Rd E., Huangpu District 黄浦区延安东路34号
Hours: 9:30am to noon, last entry 11am; 1pm to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Note: On-site QR-code registration required
Bund Historical Memorial Hall 外滩历史纪念馆
Address: 475 Zhongshan Rd E1, Huangpu District 黄浦区中山东一路475号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4:15pm
Shanghai Tunnel Science and Technology Museum 上海隧道科技馆
Address: 268 Zhonghua Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区中华路268号
Hours: 9am to 11:30am, 1pm to 4:30pm
Shanghai Bank Museum 上海市银行博物馆
Address: 301 Fuxing Rd M., Huangpu District 黄浦区复兴中路301号
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
ITTF Museum and China Table Tennis Museum 国际乒乓球联合会博物馆(中国乒乓球博物馆)
Address: 796 Jumen Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区局门路796号
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Hall 上海城市规划展示馆
Address: 100 People's Ave, Huangpu District 黄浦区人民大道100号
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Sports Museum 上海体育博物馆
Address: 150 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路150号
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Jing'an District
Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆(上海科技馆分馆)
Address: 510 Beijing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路510号
Hours: 9am to 8pm
Offer: Half-price admission
Former Site Exhibition Hall of the Secretariat of the Chinese Labor Union 中国劳动组合书记部旧址陈列馆
Address: No.1-11, Lane 893, Chengdu Rd N., Jing'an District 静安区成都北路893弄1-11号
Hours: 9am to 8:30pm, last entry 8pm
Cai Yuanpei Former Residence Museum 上海蔡元培故居陈列馆
Address: No.16, Lane 303, Huashan Rd, Jing'an District 静安区华山路303弄16号
Hours: 9am to 8:30pm, last entry 8pm
Museum of Former Site of Yuanli Pawnshop 元利当铺旧址博物馆
Address: 203 Wuding Rd, Jing'an District 静安区武定路203号
Hours: 9am to 8:30pm, last entry 8pm
Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial 上海四行仓库抗战纪念馆
Address: 21 Guangfu Rd, Jing'an District 静安区光复路21号
Hours: 9am to 8:30pm, last entry 8pm
Shanghai Printing Type Exhibition Hall 上海印刷字体展示馆
Address: No.60, Lane 1209, Xinzha Rd, Jing'an District 静安区新闸路1209弄60号
Hours: 9am to 7:30pm
Shanghai Chess and Card Culture Museum 上海棋牌文化博物馆
Address: 1F, 595 Nanjing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区南京西路595号一楼
Hours: 9:30am to 11:50am, 1pm to 4:30pm
Shanghai Eyeglasses Museum 上海眼镜博物馆
Address: 533 Baochang Rd, Jing'an District 静安区宝昌路533号
Hours: 9am to 11am, 1:30pm to 4pm, last entry 3:30pm
Shanghai Railway Museum 上海铁路博物馆
Address: 200 Tianmu Rd E., Jing'an District 静安区天目东路200号
Hours: 9am to 11:30am, 1:30pm to 4:30pm
Xuhui District
Huang Daopo Memorial Hall 黄道婆纪念馆
Address: 700 Xumei Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区徐梅路700号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Tushanwan Museum 上海土山湾博物馆
Address: 55 Puhuitang Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区蒲汇塘路55号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Longhua Martyrs Memorial Hall 上海市龙华烈士纪念馆
Address: 180 Longhua Rd W., Xuhui District 徐汇区龙华西路180号
Hours: Cemetery opens 6:30am to 5:30pm, last entry 5pm; memorial hall opens 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Former Residence of Soong Ching Ling 上海宋庆龄故居纪念馆
Address: 1843 Huaihai Rd M., Xuhui District 徐汇区淮海中路1843号
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Shanghai Museum of Public Security 上海公安博物馆
Address: 518 Ruijin Rd S., Xuhui District 徐汇区瑞金南路518号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Museum of Arts and Crafts 上海工艺美术博物馆
Address: 79 Fenyang Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区汾阳路79号
Hours: 9am to 11:30am, last entry 11am; 1pm to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Insect Museum, Chinese Academy of Sciences 中国科学院上海昆虫博物馆
Address: 300 Fenglin Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区枫林路300号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Normal University Museum 上海师范大学博物馆
Address: 81 Guilin Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区桂林路81号
Hours: 8:30am to 5pm
Oriental Musical Instrument Museum, Shanghai Conservatory of Music 上海音乐学院东方乐器博物馆
Address: Aesthetic Education Building, 1189 Huaihai Rd M., Xuhui District 徐汇区淮海中路1189号美育楼
Hours: 10am to 4pm
Shanghai Jiao Tong University History Museum 上海交通大学校史博物馆
Address: 1954 Huashan Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区华山路1954号
Hours: 9am to 5pm
C. Y. Tung Maritime Museum, Shanghai Jiao Tong University 上海交通大学董浩云航运博物馆
Address: 1954 Huashan Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区华山路1954号
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Qian Xuesen Library and Museum 钱学森图书馆
Address: 1800 Huashan Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区华山路1800号
Hours: 9am to 8:30pm
Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆
Address: 595 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路595号
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm, ticket sales and entry stop at 4pm
Offer: Adult ticket 30 yuan
Shanghai Radio Museum 上海无线电博物馆
Address: 1F, A5, 200 Tianlin Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区田林路200号A5一层
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm
Hengfu Historic Conservation Area Museum Cluster 衡复风貌博物馆群
Address:
Zhang Leping Former Residence: No.3, Lane 288, Wuyuan Rd 张乐平故居:徐汇区五原路288弄3号
Ke Ling Former Residence: 147 Fuxing Rd W. 柯灵故居:徐汇区复兴西路147号
Xia Yan Former Residence: Building No.2, 178 Wulumuqi Rd S. 夏衍旧居:徐汇区乌鲁木齐南路178号2号楼
Cao Ying Study: Building No.3, 178 Wulumuqi Rd S. 草婴书房:徐汇区乌鲁木齐南路178号3号楼
Hours: 10am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Meteorological Museum 上海气象博物馆
Address: 166 Puxi Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区蒲西路166号
Hours: 10am to 11am, 2pm to 3pm
Note: Advance reservation required through the "Shanghai Meteorological Museum (上海气象博物馆)" WeChat service account
Memorial Hall of the Recording Site of March of the Volunteers, Pathé Villa 《义勇军进行曲》灌制地纪念馆(百代小楼)
Address: 811 Hengshan Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区衡山路811号
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4:30pm
Changning District
Shanghai Textile and Costume Museum, Donghua University 上海(东华大学)纺织服饰博物馆
Address: 1882 Yan'an Rd W., Changning District 长宁区延安西路1882号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Shanghai Art Collection Museum 上海艺术品博物馆
Address: Tianshan Park, 1731 Yan'an Rd W., Changning District 长宁区延安西路1731号天山公园内
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4:30pm
Shanghai University of International Business and Economics Museum 上海对外经贸大学博物馆
Address: 620 Gubei Rd, Changning District 长宁区古北路620号
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Note: Off-campus visitors may enter with valid ID
Exhibition Hall of Soong Ching Ling's Life 宋庆龄生平事迹陈列馆
Address: 21 Songyuan Rd, Changning District 长宁区宋园路21号
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4:30pm
Shanghai Broadcast Museum 上海广播博物馆
Address: Radio Building, 1376 Hongqiao Rd, Changning District 长宁区虹桥路1376号广播大厦
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Note: Reservation required through the "LOVE RADIO 103.7" official account. Reply with the keyword: 上海广播博物馆. Limited to 100 visitors
Changning Revolutionary Cultural Relics Exhibition Hall 上海市长宁区革命文物陈列馆
Address: No.34, Lane 1376, Yuyuan Rd, Changning District 长宁区愚园路1376弄34号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Shanghai Fire Museum 上海消防博物馆
Address: 229 Zhongshan Rd W., Changning District 长宁区中山西路229号
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Cohesion Project Museum 上海凝聚力工程博物馆
Address: 878 Changning Rd, Changning District 长宁区长宁路878号
Hours: 8:30am to 5:30pm
Shanghai Children's Museum 上海儿童博物馆
Address: 61 Songyuan Rd, Changning District 长宁区宋园路61号
Hours: 8:45am to 4:45pm, last entry 3:30pm
Putuo District
Shanghai Yuan Dynasty Water Gate Museum 上海元代水闸遗址博物馆
Address: 619 Yanchang Rd W., Putuo District 普陀区延长西路619号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Textile Museum 上海纺织博物馆
Address: 128 Aomen Rd, Putuo District 普陀区澳门路128号
Hours: 9:30am to 4pm
Gu Zhenghong Memorial Hall 顾正红纪念馆
Address: 300 Aomen Rd, Putuo District 普陀区澳门路300号
Hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm
Historical Data Museum of the Western Shanghai Half-Day School for Workers 沪西工人半日学校史料陈列馆
Address: 1037 West Suzhou Rd, Putuo District 普陀区西苏州路1037号
Hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm
Suzhou Creek Industrial Civilization Exhibition Hall 苏州河工业文明展示馆
Address: 2690 Guangfu Rd W., Putuo District 普陀区光复西路2690号
Hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm
East China Normal University Museum 华东师范大学博物馆
Address:
General Museum: 2F, Bochuang Building, 3663 Zhongshan Rd N., Putuo District 总馆:普陀区中山北路3663号华东师范大学博创楼二楼
Historical Relics Museum and Ancient Coins Museum: 10F, Library, 3663 Zhongshan Rd N., Putuo District 历史文物博物馆与古钱币博物馆:普陀区中山北路3663号华东师范大学图书馆十楼
Psychology Science Museum: 1615 Xincun Rd, Putuo District 心理学科普馆:普陀区新村路1615号
Biology Museum: Experimental Building B, 500 Dongchuan Rd, Minhang District 生物博物馆:闵行区东川路500号华东师范大学实验B楼
Geography Museum: 4F, Experimental Building C, 500 Dongchuan Rd, Minhang District 地理博物馆:闵行区东川路500号华东师范大学实验C楼四楼
Hours: General Museum: 9am to 11:30am, 2pm to 4:30pm; Historical Relics Museum and Ancient Coins Museum: 8:30am to 4:30pm; Psychology Science Museum: 9am to 11am, 2pm to 4pm; Biology Museum: 9am to 5pm; Geography Museum: 9am to noon, 1pm to 4pm
Note: The Biology Museum and Geography Museum are located on the Minhang campus. Off-campus visitors should bring ID
Shanghai Teddy Bear Museum 上海泰迪之家泰迪熊博物馆
Address: 2F, No.3, Lane 46, Luding Rd, Putuo District 普陀区泸定路46弄3号2层
Hours: 10am to 6pm
Hongkou District
The Memorial Site of the Fourth National Congress of the Communist Party of China 中共四大纪念馆
Address: 1468 Sichuan Rd N., Hongkou District 虹口区四川北路1468号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Former Residence of Martyr Li Bai 李白烈士故居
Address: No.15, Lane 107, Huangdu Rd, Hongkou District 虹口区黄渡路107弄15号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Postal Museum 上海邮政博物馆
Address: 2F, 258 North Suzhou Rd, Hongkou District 虹口区北苏州路258号2楼
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum 上海犹太难民纪念馆
Address: 62 Changyang Rd, Hongkou District 虹口区长阳路62号
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4pm
China Securities Museum 中国证券博物馆
Address: 15 Huangpu Rd, Hongkou District 虹口区黄浦路15号
Hours: 9:30am to 4pm
Yangpu District
The Museum of China Press and Publication 中国近现代新闻出版博物馆
Address: 3678 Zhoujiazui Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区周家嘴路3678号
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4pm
WorldSkills Museum 上海世界技能博物馆
Address: 1578 Yangshupu Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区杨树浦路1578号
Hours: 9am to 5pm
China Tobacco Museum 中国烟草博物馆
Address: 728 Changyang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区长阳路728号
Hours: 9am to 11:30am, last entry 11am; 1pm to 4pm, last entry 3:30pm
Fudan University Museum 复旦大学博物馆
Address: 220 Handan Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区邯郸路220号
Hours: 9am to 5pm, last entry 4:30pm
Note: Visitors must make an advance reservation through the "复旦源" mini program. One code per person. Same-day reservations are not available
Printing Museum, University of Shanghai for Science and Technology 上海理工大学印刷博物馆
Address: 100 Shuifeng Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区水丰路100号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
National Anthem Gallery 国歌展示馆
Address: 151 Jingzhou Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区荆州路151号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai University of Finance and Economics Business Museum 上海财经大学商学博物馆
Address: Yuheng Building, 777 Guoding Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区国定路777号育衡楼
Hours: 9am to 11:30am, 1:30pm to 4:30pm
Academicians Hall Shanghai 上海院士风采馆
Address: 369 Guoshun Rd E., Yangpu District 杨浦区国顺东路369号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Martial Arts Museum, Shanghai University of Sport 上海体育大学武术博物馆
Address: 650 Qingyuan Ring Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区清源环路650号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Tongji University Museum 同济大学博物馆
Address: 1239 Siping Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区四平路1239号
Hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm, entry stops from 4pm
Baoshan District
Shanghai Songhu Memorial Hall for the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression 上海淞沪抗战纪念馆
Address: 813 Wusongkou Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区吴淞口路813号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Chen Huacheng Memorial Hall 上海陈化成纪念馆
Address: 1 Youyi Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区友谊路1号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Tao Xingzhi Memorial Hall 上海市陶行知纪念馆
Address: 76 Wuwei Rd E., Baoshan District 宝山区武威东路76号
Hours: 8:30am to 4pm
Shanghai Liberation Memorial Hall 上海解放纪念馆
Address: 599 Baoyang Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区宝杨路599号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Exhibition Hall of the Model Company on Nanjing Road 南京路上好八连事迹陈列馆
Address: 55 Shangda Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区上大路55号
Hours: 8am to 11:30am, 2:30pm to 5pm
Note: Group reservations only. Reservation hotline: 021-81808250
Shanghai University Museum (Shanghai Culture Museum) 上海大学博物馆(海派文化博物馆)
Address:
Shanghai University Museum main campus and Shanghai University History Museum: 99 Shangda Rd, Baoshan District 上海大学博物馆(本部)、上海大学校史馆:宝山区上大路99号
Shanghai University Museum east campus: 333 Nanchen Rd, Baoshan District 上海大学博物馆(东区):宝山区南陈路333号
Hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Museum of China Industrial Design 上海中国工业设计博物馆
Address: 2F, Building No.3, 3000 Yixian Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区逸仙路3000号3号楼二层
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Shanghai Wood Cultural Museum 上海尊木汇木文化博物馆
Address: 2751 Hutai Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区沪太路2751号
Hours: 9am to 5pm
China 3D Cultural Museum 上海智慧湾增材制造文化博物馆
Address: 6 Yunchuan Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区蕴川路6号
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm
Bainuo Food Chocolate Museum 上海百诺巧克力博物馆
Address: 117 Jinqiu Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区锦秋路117号
Hours: 10am to 5:30pm
Yang Design Museum 上海杨明洁工业设计博物馆
Address: Building C8, Elite Valley, 258 Changjiang Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区长江路258号中成智谷C8栋
Hours: 10am to 5pm
Minhang District
Minhang Museum 上海市闵行区博物馆
Address: 1538 Xinzhen Rd, Minhang District 闵行区新镇路1538号
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Zhang Chongren Memorial Hall 张充仁纪念馆
Address: 75 Puxi Square, Qibao Ancient Town, Minhang District 闵行区七宝古镇蒲溪广场75号
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Jiao Tong University Museum 上海交通大学博物馆
Address: Wenbo Building, 800 Dongchuan Rd, Minhang District 闵行区东川路800号文博楼
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Shanghai Museum of National Musical Instruments 上海民族乐器博物馆
Address: 400 Lianming Rd, Qibao Town, Minhang District 闵行区七宝镇联明路400号
Hours: 9am to 3pm
Shanghai Guan Zhi Mineral Crystal Museum 上海观止矿晶博物馆
Address: 1F-2F, Building No.3, A La Town, 66 Xianfeng Street, Minhang District 闵行区先锋街66号阿拉城3号楼1-2层
Hours: 9:30am to 11:30am, 1pm to 4:30pm
Offer: Adult ticket half price from the regular 50 yuan. No discount for student or senior tickets
Shanghai Aerospace Science Popularization Center 上海航宇科普中心
Address: 7900 Humin Rd, Minhang District 闵行区沪闵路7900号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Shanghai Hanlin Plaque Museum 上海翰林匾额博物馆
Address: 1F, Building No.8, 731 Hongxu Rd, Minhang District 闵行区虹许路731号8号楼1楼
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Jiading District
Jiading Museum 嘉定博物馆
Address: 215 Bole Rd, Jiading District 嘉定区博乐路215号
Hours: 8:30am to 5pm, last entry 4:30pm
Jiading Bamboo Carving Museum 嘉定竹刻博物馆
Address: 349 Nandajie Street, Jiading District 嘉定区南大街349号
Hours: 8:30am to 5pm, last entry 4:30pm
V. K. Wellington Koo Museum 顾维钧生平陈列馆
Address: 349 Nandajie Street, Jiading District 嘉定区南大街349号
Hours: 8:30am to 5pm, last entry 4:30pm
Sihai Pottery Museum 四海壶具博物馆
Address: 1978 Cao'an Rd, Jiading District 嘉定区曹安路1978号
Hours: 9am to 3:30pm
Shanghai Auto Museum 上海汽车博物馆
Address: 7565 Boyuan Rd, Jiading District 嘉定区博园路7565号
Hours: 9:30am to 4:30pm
Offer: Free admission to the main museum
Shanghai Zhuyun Art Museum 上海翥云艺术博物馆
Address: 1375 Xinyuan Rd, Anting Town, Jiading District 嘉定区安亭镇新源路1375号
Hours: 9am to 8pm
Shanghai Haina Wu Juenong Tea Culture Museum 上海海纳吴觉农茶文化博物馆
Address: Room 103, Building No.1, 1978 Cao'an Hwy, Jiading District 嘉定区曹安公路1978号1号楼103室
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Shanghai Dalai Time Museum 上海大来时间博物馆
Address: 981 Hejing Rd, Jiading District 嘉定区和静路981号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Jinshan District
Jinshan Museum 金山区博物馆
Address: 1800 Jinshan Ave, Jinshan District 金山区金山大道1800号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Shanghai Nanshe Memorial Hall 上海南社纪念馆
Address: 130 Xinjian Rd, Zhangyan Town, Jinshan District 金山区张堰镇新建路130号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Shanghai Canghai Yantian Salt Culture Museum 上海市沧海盐田盐文化博物馆
Address: 2067 Jiangzhuang Rd, Caojing Town, Jinshan District 金山区漕泾镇蒋庄路2067号
Hours: 8:30am to 5pm, last entry 4:30pm
Songjiang District
China Accounting Museum, Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance 上海立信会计金融学院中国会计博物馆
Address: 2800 Wenxiang Rd, Songjiang District 松江区文翔路2800号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Note: Off-campus visitors may enter with ID. Group visits require advance reservation through the official account
Shanghai Lyfen Snack Museum 上海来伊份零食博物馆
Address: 855 Jiuxin Hwy, Songjiang District 松江区九新公路 855 号
Hours: 9am to 6pm
Offer: Free admission to the snack culture corridor, usually 50 yuan per person
Shanghai Foreign-educated Chinese Museum 上海中国留学生博物馆
Address: No.7, Lane 1177, Rongmei Rd, Songjiang District; visitor entrance: 678 Data Rd 松江区茸梅路1177弄7号(观众入口:大塔路678号)
Hours: 9am to noon, 1pm to 4pm
Shanghai Astronomical Museum 上海天文博物馆
Address: Top of West Sheshan Hill, Songjiang District 松江区西佘山顶
Hours: 8:30am to 4pm
Songjiang Museum 上海市松江区博物馆
Address: 233 Zhongshan Rd E., Songjiang District 松江区中山东路233号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
World Languages Museum, Shanghai International Studies University 上海外国语大学世界语言博物馆
Address: 1550 Wenxiang Rd, Songjiang District 松江区文翔路1550号
Hours: 10am to 8:30pm
Songjiang District Dong Qichang Calligraphy and Painting Art Museum 上海市松江区董其昌书画艺术博物馆
Address: 64 Renmin Rd S., Songjiang District 松江区人民南路64号
Hours: 9am to 3:40pm
Shanghai Dingtian Jacquard Museum 上海鼎天提花博物馆
Address: 4F, Building No.11, Fashion Valley Creative Park, 618 Dingyuan Rd, Songjiang District 松江区鼎源路618号时尚谷创意园11号楼4楼
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Qingpu District
Qingpu Museum 青浦区博物馆
Address: 1000 Huaqing Rd S., Qingpu District 青浦区华青南路1000号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Chen Yun Memorial Hall 陈云纪念馆
Address: 3516 Zhufeng Hwy, Qingpu District 青浦区朱枫公路3516号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Songze Site Museum 上海崧泽遗址博物馆
Address: 3993 Huqingping Hwy, Qingpu District 青浦区沪青平公路3993号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm, last entry 4pm
Shanghai Zhonghua Printing Museum 上海中华印刷博物馆
Address: 889 Huijin Rd, Qingpu District 青浦区汇金路889号
Hours: 9am to 11am, 1pm to 4pm
Shanghai Fushouyuan Cultural Memorial Museum 上海福寿园人文纪念馆
Address: 600, Lane 7270, Waiqingsong Hwy, Qingpu District 青浦区外青松公路7270弄600号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Qingpu District Rentun Schistosomiasis Prevention Museum 上海市青浦区任屯血防馆
Address: 111 Rentun Village, Jinze Town, Qingpu District 青浦区金泽镇任屯村111号
Hours: 9am to 4pm
Shanghai Red Cross History and Culture Exhibition Hall 上海红十字历史文化陈列馆
Address: 135 Zhaozhong Hwy, Qingpu District 青浦区赵重公路135号
Hours: 9:30am to 4pm
Fengxian District
Fengxian Museum 上海市奉贤区博物馆
Address: 333 Hupan Rd, Fengxian District 奉贤区湖畔路333号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Zhenjing Traditional Woodwork Museum 上海真静传统木作博物馆
Address: 839 Nanqiao Rd, Nanqiao Town, Fengxian District 奉贤区南桥镇南桥路839号
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Shanghai Wire and Cable Museum 上海电线电缆博物馆
Address: 233 Qingwei Rd, Qingcun Town, Fengxian District 奉贤区青村镇青伟路233号
Hours: 9am to 5pm
Reservation hotline: 57567777
Shanghai Zhiqing Museum 上海知青博物馆
Address: 200 Haile Rd, Haiwan Tourist Area, Fengxian District 奉贤区海湾旅游区海乐路200号
Hours: 8:30am to 3:30pm
Reservation hotline: 13761931867
Shanghai Agricultural Reclamation Museum 上海农垦博物馆
Address: Inside Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park, 1677 Suitanghe Rd, Haiwan Town, Fengxian District 奉贤区海湾镇随塘河路1677号(上海海湾国家森林公园内)
Hours: 8:30am to 3:30pm
Note: Shanghai Agricultural Reclamation Museum is free, but since it is located inside Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park, visitors need to buy a park ticket before entry. Park admission is half price on May 18
Chongming District
Chongming Museum 上海市崇明区博物馆
Address: 696 Aoshan Rd, Chongming District 崇明区鳌山路696号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Chongming Shuxin Anti-Japanese War Museum 上海崇明竖新抗日战争博物馆
Address: 2773 Qianshu Hwy, Chongming District 崇明区前竖公路2773号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Shanghai Chongming Xianghua Stove Culture Museum 上海崇明向化灶文化博物馆
Address: 91 Xiangzhong Rd, Chongming District 崇明区向中路91号
Hours: 9am to 4:30pm
Editor: Shi Jingyun