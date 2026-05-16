Explore Shanghai's Culture: Over 160 Museums Roll Out Special Offers for International Museum Day

Every year on this special day, museums, memorial halls, university exhibition halls and niche cultural spaces in Shanghai invite people to slow down, step inside, and explore the city through its rich layers of historical memories.

Marking International Museum Day on May 18, more than 160 cultural sites in all 16 Shanghai districts will roll out a host of visitor perks, ranging from free entry and discounted tickets to other exclusive benefits. Their collections span ancient history, revolutionary heritage, astronomy, film, fashion, finance, local delicacies, railways and even chocolate culture.

All venues grant free admission on May 18 unless otherwise specified with separate ticket prices or discount rules. The below lineup is compiled strictly in accordance with official announcements.