Festival Croisements Welcomes a Porcelain Anniversary in Shanghai

What can best capture a 20-year cultural dialogue between China and France? This year, the answer is porcelain, elegant, enduring and shaped with patience over time.

Over the past two decades, the festival has grown into the largest foreign arts festival in China and one of France's most influential cultural initiatives abroad. In 2026, it returns with over 40 projects and 100 events across the city, bringing together music, visual art, theater, film, literature and immersive experiences in a season of creativity and dialogue.

The choice of porcelain as this year's visual identity feels especially fitting. Beyond its elegance, porcelain carries the symbolism of a 20th anniversary while reflecting the qualities that have shaped the festival itself: craftsmanship, resilience and beauty formed over time. That spirit runs through this year's program, which brings some of France's most celebrated artistic voices to Chinese audiences while opening new space for exchange and collaboration.