Foreign Guests Get City Spring Festival Blessings, Greetings
Scores of foreign guests, representatives of foreign trade delegations, consulates and top multinational executives received warm greetings and festive blessings from Shanghai officials on Tuesday.
Representatives from leading online travel agencies, local tourist attractions and top commercial districts and department stores also promoted their Chinese New Year holiday activities, with the city gearing up with a wide range of leisure and entertainment events during the nine-day Spring Festival holiday.
Over 70 foreign guests from 23 countries and regions, some with their family members, shared a cozy afternoon at the former site of the Shanghai General Chamber of Commerce in downtown Jing'an District on Tuesday.
They also had a nice time enjoying folk music performance from the Xunfeng Music Society and Kunqu Opera.
"Shanghai is striving to become the premier destination for global visitors to experience the Chinese New Year with a strong festive sentiment," said Shanghai government's Deputy Secretary-General Zhu Min.
"We warmly welcome international friends to join this Shanghai-style Spring Festival extravaganza," he added.
Guests received a new year package consisting of admission tickets to local exhibitions, coupons at leading Chinese and Western-style canteens, and a red scarf from Vice Mayor Lu Shan.
Officials from the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone, city's cultural and tourism bureau, and sports event organizers also took to the stage to promote elite events, flagship exhibitions as well as the city's latest measures to enhance the business environment.