[General]
Shanghai

Foreign Guests Get City Spring Festival Blessings, Greetings

by Ding Yining
February 3, 2026
Share Article:
Foreign Guests Get City Spring Festival Blessings, Greetings
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai officials send warm greetings and festive blessings at a gathering of foreign guests ahead of the Chinese New Year in downtown Jing'an District on Tuesday.

Scores of foreign guests, representatives of foreign trade delegations, consulates and top multinational executives received warm greetings and festive blessings from Shanghai officials on Tuesday.

Representatives from leading online travel agencies, local tourist attractions and top commercial districts and department stores also promoted their Chinese New Year holiday activities, with the city gearing up with a wide range of leisure and entertainment events during the nine-day Spring Festival holiday.

Over 70 foreign guests from 23 countries and regions, some with their family members, shared a cozy afternoon at the former site of the Shanghai General Chamber of Commerce in downtown Jing'an District on Tuesday.

They also had a nice time enjoying folk music performance from the Xunfeng Music Society and Kunqu Opera.

Foreign Guests Get City Spring Festival Blessings, Greetings
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Traditional cultural heritage items such as Yuanbao tea caught the attention of participants during the gathering.

"Shanghai is striving to become the premier destination for global visitors to experience the Chinese New Year with a strong festive sentiment," said Shanghai government's Deputy Secretary-General Zhu Min.

"We warmly welcome international friends to join this Shanghai-style Spring Festival extravaganza," he added.

Foreign Guests Get City Spring Festival Blessings, Greetings
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Red scarves are given to guests as a symbol of prosperity, good fortune, and joy in the coming Chinese New Year.

Guests received a new year package consisting of admission tickets to local exhibitions, coupons at leading Chinese and Western-style canteens, and a red scarf from Vice Mayor Lu Shan.

Officials from the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone, city's cultural and tourism bureau, and sports event organizers also took to the stage to promote elite events, flagship exhibitions as well as the city's latest measures to enhance the business environment.

Foreign Guests Get City Spring Festival Blessings, Greetings
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Foreign guests take a leisurely walk in the Shenyu Lane shikumen complex.
#Shanghai
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

Minhang Officials Vow More Efforts to Push High-Quality Development
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Minhang Officials Vow More Efforts to Push High-Quality Development
@ Ding Yining,Cui Songge,Zang Zun,Li YiLineFeb 10, 2026
Minhang is Alive with Vibrant Festive Energy
[News]
Minhang is Alive with Vibrant Festive Energy
Minhang is bustling with festive spirit ahead of the Lunar New Year, with commercial districts, riverside villages, and local neighborhoods hosting a series of events.
Daily Buzz: 10 February 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 10 February 2026
A quick look at the market, business and economic news making headlines in China.
China Experimental Xiqu Exhibition Concluded with A Showcase of Operatic Innovation
[General]
China Experimental Xiqu Exhibition Concluded with A Showcase of Operatic Innovation
A highlight performance at the Zhou Xinfang Art Space marked the conclusion of the 2025 China Experimental Xiqu (Traditional Opera) Exhibition on Sunday.

Popular Reads

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More
1

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status
2

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge
3

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
4

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud