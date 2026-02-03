Foreign Guests Get City Spring Festival Blessings, Greetings

Scores of foreign guests, representatives of foreign trade delegations, consulates and top multinational executives received warm greetings and festive blessings from Shanghai officials on Tuesday.

Representatives from leading online travel agencies, local tourist attractions and top commercial districts and department stores also promoted their Chinese New Year holiday activities, with the city gearing up with a wide range of leisure and entertainment events during the nine-day Spring Festival holiday.

Over 70 foreign guests from 23 countries and regions, some with their family members, shared a cozy afternoon at the former site of the Shanghai General Chamber of Commerce in downtown Jing'an District on Tuesday.

They also had a nice time enjoying folk music performance from the Xunfeng Music Society and Kunqu Opera.