[Hai Guide] How to Access Pet Lounge at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport
Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport has officially launched a dedicated pet lounge at the Terminal 2 Departure Hall: a brand-new pet-friendly facility operated by Shanghai Airport Group.
Covering nearly 100 square meters, this custom-built area is located near the east side of Check-in Counter E, serving as an exclusive space for passengers flying with cats or small dogs in the cabin.
This pet lounge solves the pain points of pet owners waiting for flights, as it provides separated rest zones for cats and dogs, free supporting supplies, temporary storage for pets, flight consultation and travel guidance services. The lounge is completely free of charge for eligible travellers.
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Credit: Shanghai Daily
To access the pet lounge, passengers must apply for their airline's "Pets in Cabin" service at least 24 hours in advance. When travelers arrive at the lounge front desk, they will need to present the same-day boarding pass, the pet's rabies vaccination record, as well as their official Animal Quarantine Certificate.
Inside, the lounge is split into separate zones to keep cats and dogs stress-free. The Cat Zone features private enclosed booths and cat trees, while the Dog Zone has an artificial lawn and a rinsing station. The lounge also offers a mountain of free premium supplies – from disposable bowls and urine pads to treats, toys, and waste bags.
Besides the T2 pet lounge, Hongqiao airport also provides dedicated pet check-in counters and pet-friendly security channels, ensuring ease of mind for pet owners throughout the whole process, from check-in to boarding.
If you have questions about airline pet policies or lounge usage, front desk staff can offer one-on-one flight guidance before boarding.
Here is an extensive guide on how to access the pet lounge services at Hongqiao airport.
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Look out for the Pet Lounge Sign around Check-in Counter ECredit: Shanghai Daily
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Credit: Shanghai Daily
Step 1: Complete airline pet application (mandatory pre-airport step)
Submit the "Pets in Cabin" application to your airline at least 24 hours ahead of departure (rules vary by carrier).
Applicant requirement: Traveler aged 18 or above
Accepted pets: Domestic cats and small dogs only; aggressive breeds, pregnant or sick pets are prohibited
Required documents include:
- Valid Animal Quarantine Certificate issued by official animal health authorities
- Complete rabies vaccination record for dogs and cats
- Airline official pet transport application form
Rules for standard pet carriers: Carrier dimensions shall not exceed 35cm×28cm×24cm (fits under aircraft front seats; final size standard subject to your airline's regulations).
Step 2: Check in & pass pet-dedicated security at Hongqiao
Follow directions to the three exclusive "Pet Companion" security lanes across Hongqiao airport's Terminals 1 and 2. Keep your pet inside the airline-compliant carrier throughout security screening and in terminal public areas.
Step 3: Register & enter the pet lounge
Proceed to the front desk of the pet lounge with your boarding pass and fill in the pet & passenger registration information.
And, you are done! Do take note of some of the rules you will have to follow in the pet lounge.
Rules inside the Pet Lounge
General rule: All pets must stay inside their travel carriers at all times, unless approved for off-crate activities.
Off-crate application for small dogs: Only dogs weighing 5 kilograms or under are allowed to leave carriers in the dog activity zone; dogs should be kept on a short leash and supervised at all times.
Cat restriction: Cats are not permitted to leave carriers, and must stay within the dedicated cat booths.
Sanitation obligation: Owners must clean up all pet waste immediately using the free disposable supplies provided by the pet lounge.
Key mandatory requirements & prohibitions
Pet restrictions: Only domestic cats and dogs are allowed; birds, reptiles, rodents and other exotic pets cannot enter the lounge or board flights in cabin.
Pets must be fully vaccinated and free of infectious diseases; no entry for pets in heat, pregnancy or under 3 months old.
Loud, aggressive or easily frightened pets that may disturb others are not allowed to stay in the shared lounge space.
Passenger code of conduct
- Do not leave pets unattended at any moment; use temporary lockable cabinets only for short-term storage within sight.
- Do not feed pets strong-smelling food inside the lounge to avoid spread of odor.
- All pet carriers must be leak-proof with absorbent pads to prevent leakage of urine or faeces.
- Follow staff instructions for disinfection and zone separation; owners shall be liable for damage caused by their pets to lounge facilities.
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The Pet LoungeCredit: Shanghai Daily
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Credit: Shanghai Daily
Details summarized:
Location of Pet Lounge: East side of Check-in Counter E, Departure Floor, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 (near Juneyao Airlines counters)
Admission: No service charge for all qualified users
Core entry document: Valid same-day boarding pass for Hongqiao departing flights
Quantity limit: One cat or dog per passenger
Eligible users: Passengers with pre-approved in-cabin pets; service/guide dogs are also welcome with official certificates
Full facilities & free on-site supplies
The lounge adopts separated zone management to avoid disturbance between cats and dogs, and is equipped with professional pet and passenger amenities:
Zoned pet areas
Cat zone: Independent small private booths, cat trees, enclosed play spaces for timid felines.
Dog zone: Artificial lawn for relieving, separate single kennels, washing & rinsing station for cleaning pets.
Other miscellaneous services
Passenger Public Area: Comfortable seating, USB charging ports, consultation desk for flight inquiries.
Supporting hardware: Lockable temporary pet storage cabinets, dedicated grooming sink, full fresh air purification system, 24-hour security monitoring to remove odors and ensure safety.
Complimentary disposable supplies: Disposable water bowls, cat litter, pet urine pads, disinfectant wipes, pet snacks, basic first-aid supplies, leashes and poop bags.
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The dog zoneCredit: Shanghai Daily
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Cat ZoneCredit: Shanghai Daily
Some of the common concerns pet owners might have:
Who can use the Pet Lounge, and what are the requirements for access?
Passengers flying with pets may use the pet lounge. Pets are only admitted after check-in at the airline counter, after showing the boarding pass and valid quarantine certificates.
What are the lounge opening hours?
The service hours are from 8am to 8pm.
Are pets allowed to leave their carriers inside the lounge, and what facilities are available for them?
Pets can only come out of carriers on a leash with staff approval. The pet lounge provides passengers with lockers, grooming areas, sinks, seats and chargers. During the opening time, the lounge will also provide a free pet cabin bag with water bowls, poop bags, snacks, wipes and toys.
Editor: Yang Meiping