[Hai Guide] How to Access Pet Lounge at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport has officially launched a dedicated pet lounge at the Terminal 2 Departure Hall: a brand-new pet-friendly facility operated by Shanghai Airport Group. Covering nearly 100 square meters, this custom-built area is located near the east side of Check-in Counter E, serving as an exclusive space for passengers flying with cats or small dogs in the cabin. This pet lounge solves the pain points of pet owners waiting for flights, as it provides separated rest zones for cats and dogs, free supporting supplies, temporary storage for pets, flight consultation and travel guidance services. The lounge is completely free of charge for eligible travellers.

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To access the pet lounge, passengers must apply for their airline's "Pets in Cabin" service at least 24 hours in advance. When travelers arrive at the lounge front desk, they will need to present the same-day boarding pass, the pet's rabies vaccination record, as well as their official Animal Quarantine Certificate. Inside, the lounge is split into separate zones to keep cats and dogs stress-free. The Cat Zone features private enclosed booths and cat trees, while the Dog Zone has an artificial lawn and a rinsing station. The lounge also offers a mountain of free premium supplies – from disposable bowls and urine pads to treats, toys, and waste bags. Besides the T2 pet lounge, Hongqiao airport also provides dedicated pet check-in counters and pet-friendly security channels, ensuring ease of mind for pet owners throughout the whole process, from check-in to boarding. If you have questions about airline pet policies or lounge usage, front desk staff can offer one-on-one flight guidance before boarding. Here is an extensive guide on how to access the pet lounge services at Hongqiao airport.

Look out for the Pet Lounge Sign around Check-in Counter E Credit: Shanghai Daily



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Step 1: Complete airline pet application (mandatory pre-airport step) Submit the "Pets in Cabin" application to your airline at least 24 hours ahead of departure (rules vary by carrier). Applicant requirement: Traveler aged 18 or above Accepted pets: Domestic cats and small dogs only; aggressive breeds, pregnant or sick pets are prohibited Required documents include: Valid Animal Quarantine Certificate issued by official animal health authorities

Complete rabies vaccination record for dogs and cats

Airline official pet transport application form Rules for standard pet carriers: Carrier dimensions shall not exceed 35cm×28cm×24cm (fits under aircraft front seats; final size standard subject to your airline's regulations).

Step 2: Check in & pass pet-dedicated security at Hongqiao Follow directions to the three exclusive "Pet Companion" security lanes across Hongqiao airport's Terminals 1 and 2. Keep your pet inside the airline-compliant carrier throughout security screening and in terminal public areas.

Step 3: Register & enter the pet lounge Proceed to the front desk of the pet lounge with your boarding pass and fill in the pet & passenger registration information. And, you are done! Do take note of some of the rules you will have to follow in the pet lounge.

Rules inside the Pet Lounge General rule: All pets must stay inside their travel carriers at all times, unless approved for off-crate activities. Off-crate application for small dogs: Only dogs weighing 5 kilograms or under are allowed to leave carriers in the dog activity zone; dogs should be kept on a short leash and supervised at all times. Cat restriction: Cats are not permitted to leave carriers, and must stay within the dedicated cat booths. Sanitation obligation: Owners must clean up all pet waste immediately using the free disposable supplies provided by the pet lounge.

Key mandatory requirements & prohibitions Pet restrictions: Only domestic cats and dogs are allowed; birds, reptiles, rodents and other exotic pets cannot enter the lounge or board flights in cabin. Pets must be fully vaccinated and free of infectious diseases; no entry for pets in heat, pregnancy or under 3 months old. Loud, aggressive or easily frightened pets that may disturb others are not allowed to stay in the shared lounge space.

Passenger code of conduct Do not leave pets unattended at any moment; use temporary lockable cabinets only for short-term storage within sight.

Do not feed pets strong-smelling food inside the lounge to avoid spread of odor.

All pet carriers must be leak-proof with absorbent pads to prevent leakage of urine or faeces.

Follow staff instructions for disinfection and zone separation; owners shall be liable for damage caused by their pets to lounge facilities.

The Pet Lounge Credit: Shanghai Daily



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Details summarized: Location of Pet Lounge: East side of Check-in Counter E, Departure Floor, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 (near Juneyao Airlines counters) Admission: No service charge for all qualified users Core entry document: Valid same-day boarding pass for Hongqiao departing flights Quantity limit: One cat or dog per passenger Eligible users: Passengers with pre-approved in-cabin pets; service/guide dogs are also welcome with official certificates

Full facilities & free on-site supplies The lounge adopts separated zone management to avoid disturbance between cats and dogs, and is equipped with professional pet and passenger amenities: Zoned pet areas Cat zone: Independent small private booths, cat trees, enclosed play spaces for timid felines. Dog zone: Artificial lawn for relieving, separate single kennels, washing & rinsing station for cleaning pets. Other miscellaneous services Passenger Public Area: Comfortable seating, USB charging ports, consultation desk for flight inquiries. Supporting hardware: Lockable temporary pet storage cabinets, dedicated grooming sink, full fresh air purification system, 24-hour security monitoring to remove odors and ensure safety. Complimentary disposable supplies: Disposable water bowls, cat litter, pet urine pads, disinfectant wipes, pet snacks, basic first-aid supplies, leashes and poop bags.

The dog zone Credit: Shanghai Daily

Cat Zone Credit: Shanghai Daily 2 Photos | View Slide Show