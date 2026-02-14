[General]
Inside the Stable: Between Human and Horse
February 14, 2026
Horses have walked beside humans for thousands of years. They have carried us into battle, guided us on long journeys, and inspired feats of sport.
Yet beyond their strength and speed, they offer something deeper: a quiet connection, a lesson in attention, and a mirror to our own emotions.
As the Year of the Horse is approaching, Arina visited a working stable to discover more about these remarkable animals.
Editor: Wang Qingchu
