[General]
Nanjing Road
Suzhou Creek
Nanjing

Jing'an Becomes an Open-Air Sculpture Gallery

Jing'an District
by Li Qian
September 18, 2026
Share Article:
Jing'an Becomes an Open-Air Sculpture Gallery

The 9th Jing'an International Sculpture Project, running from September 24 to December 31, features contemporary sculpture works presented across the district under the theme "Shapes of Becoming."

The main exhibition will be held at Jing'an Sculpture Park, with additional works installed along Nanjing Road W. and Suzhou Creek. The exhibition will showcase a total of 36 works across 28 locations, with nearly 60 percent of the pieces coming from international artists.

Jing'an Becomes an Open-Air Sculpture Gallery

The project brings together artists from 14 countries and regions, including China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Greece, Denmark, Finland, Australia, Brazil and South Korea.

Participating artists include British sculptor and Turner Prize winner Tony Cragg, Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson, Australian contemporary artist Lindy Lee, and French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, whose work is permanently installed at the Palace of Versailles.

This year's theme delves into the evolving nature of sculpture and its reinterpretation in response to a changing world. Artists draw on nature, materials, urban life, personal memory and technology, moving beyond traditional sculptural forms.

Alongside works in stone, metal and other traditional materials, the exhibition features pieces incorporating light, sound and digital media. Some works also invite audience participation or react to their surroundings, reflecting broader changes in the creation and experience of contemporary sculpture in public spaces.

The exhibition will also extend into the evening. Several works are designed to change with the shifting light, allowing visitors to experience the relationship between sculpture, the surrounding landscape and the urban environment at different times of day.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Nanjing Road#Suzhou Creek#Nanjing#Suzhou
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai Is Digging a New River – and It Will Cost 55 Billion Yuan
FEATURED
[IN FOCUS]
Shanghai Is Digging a New River – and It Will Cost 55 Billion Yuan
@ Yang JianLineSep 15, 2026
Daily Buzz: 10 September 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 10 September 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.
Shanghai Set to Sparkle with a Month of Arts, Light and Music
[Quick News]
Shanghai Set to Sparkle with a Month of Arts, Light and Music
Shanghai will turn into a playground for the senses as the first International Audio-Visual Arts Carnival brings together dazzling visuals, immersive experiences and live music.
Shanghai Set to Sparkle with a Month of Arts, Light and Music
Shanghai Set to Sparkle with a Month of Arts, Light and Music
Shanghai Set to Sparkle with a Month of Arts, Light and Music

Popular Reads

China's Housing Market 'Enters the Inventory Era'
1

China's Housing Market 'Enters the Inventory Era'

AI Drug Discovery Has Found Buyers. Now Comes the Hard Part
2

AI Drug Discovery Has Found Buyers. Now Comes the Hard Part

Seven New Skills Reflect Industry's Next Chapter
3

Seven New Skills Reflect Industry's Next Chapter

Daily Buzz: 18 September 2026
4

Daily Buzz: 18 September 2026