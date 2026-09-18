Jing'an Becomes an Open-Air Sculpture Gallery

The main exhibition will be held at Jing'an Sculpture Park, with additional works installed along Nanjing Road W. and Suzhou Creek. The exhibition will showcase a total of 36 works across 28 locations, with nearly 60 percent of the pieces coming from international artists.

The 9th Jing'an International Sculpture Project, running from September 24 to December 31, features contemporary sculpture works presented across the district under the theme "Shapes of Becoming."

The project brings together artists from 14 countries and regions, including China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Greece, Denmark, Finland, Australia, Brazil and South Korea.

Participating artists include British sculptor and Turner Prize winner Tony Cragg, Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson, Australian contemporary artist Lindy Lee, and French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, whose work is permanently installed at the Palace of Versailles.

This year's theme delves into the evolving nature of sculpture and its reinterpretation in response to a changing world. Artists draw on nature, materials, urban life, personal memory and technology, moving beyond traditional sculptural forms.

Alongside works in stone, metal and other traditional materials, the exhibition features pieces incorporating light, sound and digital media. Some works also invite audience participation or react to their surroundings, reflecting broader changes in the creation and experience of contemporary sculpture in public spaces.

The exhibition will also extend into the evening. Several works are designed to change with the shifting light, allowing visitors to experience the relationship between sculpture, the surrounding landscape and the urban environment at different times of day.