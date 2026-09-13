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Liu Shasha Crowned at 9-Ball China Open in Shanghai

by Ma Yue
September 13, 2026
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Chinese 9-ball player Liu Shasha defeated Fu Xiaofang 9-5 in an all-Chinese final to be crowned champion at the 2026 WPA Pudong Tangzhen 9-Ball China Open, which concluded in Shanghai on Sunday evening.

In its 15th edition, this year's tournament brought together 231 cueists from 35 countries and regions, with more than 500 matches contested over the past eight days.

Liu Shasha Crowned at 9-Ball China Open in Shanghai
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Liu Shasha (right) and Fedor Alekseyevich Gorst raise champion's trophies at the 9-Ball China Open in Shanghai.

Chinese mainland women's players displayed dominant form, taking three of the four semifinal spots before locking up the championship in the semifinals.

Liu has been in red-hot form over the past two months, winning back-to-back titles on the China Pool 9-Ball Tour. Her victory in Shanghai also saw her crowned women's champion at the 9-Ball China Open for the second time.

Liu Shasha Crowned at 9-Ball China Open in Shanghai
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The women's final was a Chinese derby.

The men's final was played between American player Fedor Alekseyevich Gorst and Chinese Taipei's Wu Kun-lin. Gorst eased past Wu 11-3 to claim his first title and become the 11th men's champion in the history of the 9-Ball China Open.

Xue Zhenqi was the only male player from Chinese mainland to reach the last eight, narrowly losing in the quarterfinals.

Although the sport has attracted greater attention as world billiards stars, including Ronnie O'Sullivan, have shown interest in Chinese 9-ball, a breakthrough for Chinese men's players at the China Open has yet to be achieved.

Liu Shasha Crowned at 9-Ball China Open in Shanghai
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The tournament brought together 231 cueists from 35 countries and regions.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Pudong#Shanghai
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