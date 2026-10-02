Neo World Autumn Adventure Season Brings Chinese-Style IPs to Parks, Malls
A new immersive cultural event, Neo World Autumn Adventure Season, in Xuhui District is bringing popular Chinese-style IPs from digital screens to parks, malls and waterfront locations.
The carnival, which runs until November 1, connects Guilin Park, the Ring Live commercial complex, Yuejie Jinshang City, the waterfront, and Metro hubs into one continuous route.
An integrated cultural, tourist, sports, and shopping experience for National Day holiday will include stamp-collecting tasks, interactions, IP picture chances, and shopping experiences.
A Tang Dynasty(AD 618-907) -style osmanthus banquet inspired by the Chinese game "Canal Towns" decorates the newly refurbished Guilin Park through October 11. The game's ink-wash aesthetic matches the traditional osmanthus garden.
Stamps, blessing tags, and market stalls run through the day. Nighttime jade rabbit lanterns, shadow puppet shows, and lotus pond landscapes transform the garden into a moonlight scroll.
Season 3 of hit Chinese animation White Cat Legend will have its pop-up at Ring Live until October 19. The royal palace scenes are recreated in zones for display and activities like badge DIY, puzzles, ancient character quizzes, and poetry games. Creator meetups, screening events and cosplay parades run on holidays and weekends.
From October 3 to 7, the animated series "A Record of a Mortal's Journey to Immortality" brings its immortal world adventure pop-up to Yuejie Jinshang City featuring interactive checkpoints, stamp-challenge gameplay, and cosplay.
Immersive installations link subway entrances and seaside areas at Caohejing's Neo World, a vast metaverse-themed block.
Standing five meters tall at Guilin Park Metro Station is the three-dimensional "Neo World Fortress," layered with IP photos and a charming cat. Its neighbor, the Neo World Home, is redesigned as an open picture book with character posters and day/night lighting. With upgraded lighting and cat artwork on external walls, three nearby pop-up boxes follow the White Cat Legend motif.
Editor: Liu Qi