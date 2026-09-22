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Chongming Island
Shanghai

Paddleboarders Compete in Chongming Waters

by Ding Yining
September 22, 2026
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Paddleboarders Compete in Chongming Waters
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Chongming's natural scenery draws paddleboarders to its waterways.

About 300 paddleboarders took to the water on Chongming Island on September 12 for the Shanghai Citizens' Paddleboard Competition at M515 Cultural Park.

The competition opened with the men's 500-meter sprint, followed by the women's 500-meter race.

"My performance was pretty good today. The weather was fine, and the wind wasn't too strong," said Dong Yiwen, the first woman to cross the finish line. "Water sports help me relax. Being out on the water also gives me a different perspective on the surrounding environment."

The event also included parent-child activities and a paddleboarding session for students from the Xinjiang class at Chongming Middle School, led by professional coaches.

"I had no experience with water sports before," one student said. "Paddleboarding requires a lot of coordination. A slight mistake can send you veering left or right. It was nerve-racking, but I adjusted to the conditions and tried to finish as quickly and steadily as I could."

Liu Xiong, head of Shanghai Chongming Yiheng Water Sports Club, said the event aimed to encourage more people to take part in recreational sports and promote fitness through interactive activities.

Editor: Li Qian

#Chongming Island#Shanghai
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