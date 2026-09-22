Park Golf Brings Shanghai's Chongming and South Korea Together

More than 120 park golf enthusiasts and guests from South Korea gathered at Mingzhu Lake Park on Chongming Island on September 11 for the GPG Park Golf Rendezvous and the inaugural Chongming Island Park Golf Exchange Meeting.

Participants played rounds on the park course, taking in Chongming's natural scenery and sampling local cuisine. South Korean golfers played in groups of four, occasionally stopping for photos.

"The golfing experience was exceptionally comfortable," said one South Korean visitor. "The weather was pleasant, the course was spacious, and we enjoyed the local cuisine. I hope to return to China to play golf again."

Compared to traditional golf, park golf is simpler in terms of courses, equipment, and participation requirements. Using specialized clubs and balls, players hit their ball along a designated grass course and aim to complete each hole in as few strokes as possible.