Poly Grand Theater Announces Spring Season

Shanghai Poly Grand Theater has announced its 2026 Spring Performance Season. 31 stage productions in 50 performances will cover dance, drama, music concert and traditional opera. Some of the recommended performances include dance drama "Awakening Lion," which is themed around the national intangible cultural heritage of the awakening lion in Guangdong Province. It showcases the spirit and patriotic feelings of the people of the Lingnan area through the fusion of martial arts and modern stage aesthetics.

Credit: Ti Gong

On April 11, the Gewandhaus Orchestra and Children's Choir from Leipzig, Germany, will sing classic pieces from the opera "Cinderella" and the film "The Chorus." They will also perform the Chinese folk song "Jasmine," initiating a cross-cultural dialogue between Eastern and Western melodies. Renowned Chinese playwright Lao She's classic play "Teahouse" will grace the stage on May 3 and 4. The dance drama "The Return of Oasis," choreographed by rising dancer Hu Shenyuan, has been scheduled on May 25 and 26.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Poly Grand Theater will be hosting Jiading District's Public Welfare Culture Week activities from March 21 to April 6. The performances cover children's plays, symphony concerts, and a piano recital by Zhang Haotian. With ticket prices as low as 30 yuan (US$ 4.35), this initiative aims to deliver tangible benefits to the public.

Credit: Ti Gong