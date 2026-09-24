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Qingpu Bailian Outlets Opens Second Phase, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Asian Outlet Destination

by Yang Yiting
September 24, 2026
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Qingpu Bailian Outlets Opens Second Phase, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Asian Outlet Destination
Caption: An aerial view of the second phase of the Qingpu Bailian Outlets.

Bailian Outlets (Qingpu·Shanghai) has opened its second phase, further solidifying its status as one of Asia's premier outlet destinations.

For 14 consecutive years, this outlet has held the top position in single-store outlet sales nationwide. The recent expansion increases the complex's total gross floor area to 200,000 square meters, featuring over 500 brands and retailers, along with more than 3,000 parking spaces.

Qingpu Bailian Outlets Opens Second Phase, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Asian Outlet Destination
Caption: Qingpu Bailian Outlets at night.

Building on the success of the original phase, the second phase adds digital and home appliances, local designer brands, and pet lifestyle products.

Qingpu Bailian Outlets Opens Second Phase, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Asian Outlet Destination
Caption: Huawei is among the digital brands introduced at Qingpu Bailian Outlets.

Service expansion extends from arrival to departure. Shoppers can check real-time parking availability and receive notifications suggesting less busy travel periods.

The complex has added a dedicated drop-off area for tour buses, valet parking, and a designated pick-up point for ride-hailing services.

New and upgraded facilities include pet-friendly spaces, child-friendly amenities, and accessible facilities.

The outlet has also introduced multilingual navigation, self-service tax-refund terminals for departing travelers, and cross-border payment support for international visitors.

The expansion also places a greater emphasis on culture. Qingpu Bailian Outlets has developed a cultural IP inspired by Su Dongpo (1037–1101), a renowned Song Dynasty poet.

Qingpu Bailian Outlets Opens Second Phase, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Asian Outlet Destination
Caption: One of the seven Su Dongpo-themed locations.

From September 21 to October 31, visitors can follow a route and collect stamps at seven themed locations. An interactive space called "Nan Xuan," which offers fuse-bead crafting, serves specially made drinks and tea snacks to those who complete the route.

Qingpu Bailian Outlets Opens Second Phase, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Asian Outlet Destination
Caption: Visitors can experience fuse-bead crafting at the interactive space called "Nan Xuan."

Editor: Fu Rong

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