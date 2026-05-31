Shanghai Bets on Creators from Viral Videos to City Stories

Sometimes, a city does not introduce itself through a skyline, a slogan or a postcard view. It appears in a mirror selfie, a football vlog, a dance inspired by old Shanghai songs, or a short video about a hidden corner that locals know but visitors rarely find. On Saturday night, those small, personal windows into the city came together on a much bigger stage as hundreds of internet content creators, industry leaders and digital storytellers gathered by the Huangpu River for the 2026 Top Creators Gala in Shanghai.

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The event brought together creators from China and abroad to discuss what makes quality content travel across platforms, cultures and borders. It also marked a new step in Shanghai's effort to build itself into a city where online creators can find not only stories, but also support, recognition and room to grow. For Mahya Mirsadeghi, an Iranian creator who makes videos about Chinese language, life and culture, content creation began with a question she kept hearing before she came to China in 2018. "Many people ask me: why are you choosing to go to China?" she said. "But when I came here, I realized that there are so many misconceptions about China. Many people do not know the real China." After traveling to more than 50 cities across the country, Mirsadeghi said she hopes her videos can inspire more people to learn Chinese and come to China. During this visit, she filmed around Shanghai and said she was excited to introduce the city's hidden gems to the world.

Credit: Shanghai Daily

That sense of responsibility was echoed by Alessandro Conti, or Alex, an Italian creator from Sicily who has lived in Shanghai for 10 years. His videos focus on cross-cultural interviews, young entrepreneurs and daily life in the city. "There are many versions of China online," he said. "Some are real, and some are not very reliable. As creators, we should report in the most reliable and truthful way." American student Jackson, who studies at Fudan University and uses the Chinese name Wang Shuiniu (王水牛), found his audience in a much more casual way: mirror selfies. "The more casual and random it is, the more popular it is," he said. He said Shanghai's creator-friendly policies make him feel optimistic about staying in China over the long term. "The fact that the government is creating new policies to help me develop here makes me feel amazing," he said.

Credit: Shanghai Daily

Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, has become a bridge for everyday friendship for Federico, an Italian student at Fudan University whose Chinese name is Ma Hao (马浩). He shares his daily life as an international student in China, from what he eats to small language misunderstandings. "I started my account because I wanted to give Chinese people an international friend," he said. "Many Chinese people want to have an international friend, and I also want to have Chinese friends." Jitaksorn Sawanya, a Thai creator known online as Gina, said she began sharing Shanghai travel tips after visa-free travel made the city easier for Thai visitors to explore. Her content introduces restaurants and places to visit in Shanghai, including destinations beyond familiar landmarks such as the Bund. She added that her followers are especially interested in the city's Michelin restaurants.

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Lisa, a creator from Algeria, said her journey began after a visit to Shanghai. "I once came to Shanghai and fell in love with Chinese culture," she said. "Then I started making videos." Her content focuses on Chinese culture, from food and clothing to ethnic traditions. One of her videos about Sichuan's Yibin gained more than 22 million views, and she said attending the gala made her even more excited to create more videos about Chinese culture.

Credit: Shanghai Daily

Latvian dancer and creator Sergejs Sinkins described Shanghai in a more poetic way. "The vibe of Shanghai is so energetic," he said. "If we compare it to a dance, it's like jazz dancing." For Sinkins, who said he and his family are planning to try living in Shanghai, the city's pull comes not only from its events and skyline, but also from its people. "We like Shanghai. We like China. We like the people," he said. "You are so open, so friendly, so with the soul." He said Shanghai's support for different kinds of activities, from dance sport events to lifestyle festivals, has made the city feel like "a magnet" that draws people in.

Shanghai's sports scene is the main subject for American creator and Shanghai Daily foreign expert Alexander Bushroe. His content focuses on sports and entertainment, especially Shanghai Shenhua, the city's football club. "If there is a sports event or a sports trend in Shanghai, I will report it or experience it myself," he said. South Korean creator Bae Yujeong introduces Shanghai's culture, history and lesser-known corners to Korean audiences. She said that two years ago, Shanghai travel videos were still rare on Instagram, but recently more Koreans have started posting about the city on their own. "As a Korean living in Shanghai, I feel very happy about that," she said. One of her favorite recommendations is an elevator at a park in the North Bund. When the doors open, visitors are greeted with a striking night view of Shanghai. Among Korean visitors, she said, it has become known as a "secret passage."

The gala opened with a co-created short film, "Why Shanghai, Why China, Why the World," highlighting Shanghai's open, innovative and inclusive character. The message of the evening was summed up as "From Shanghai, For China, To the World." It also presented five keywords for quality content: Sincerity, Height, Aesthetics, Resonance and Evergreen. Together, their initials form "SHARE," pointing to content that carries emotional connection, intellectual depth, visual quality, technological resonance and lasting value. The event came nearly one year after Shanghai released its "Shanghai Nine Policies," a policy package designed to support high-quality online content creation. Covering bloggers, influencers, creative teams, studios, MCNs and content companies, the measures include support in funding, workspaces, legal protection, talent development, residency services and access to urban resources. The trend was also underlined by the China MCN Development Report 2026, released at the Shanghai International MCN Conference a day earlier. Among the top 1,000 MCN agencies by total followers, Shanghai accounted for 19 percent, the highest share in China. Its livestreaming e-commerce retail sales also topped 493.7 billion yuan in 2024, ranking first among Chinese cities. At the gala, two new plans were announced to further build the city's creator ecosystem. The Shanghai Internet Creator Empowerment Program will provide creators with support projects, city resources and collaboration opportunities. The 2026 Internet Quality Content Co-Creation Plan, jointly released by platforms including Bilibili, Xiaohongshu, Yuewen Group, Tencent, Douyin, The Paper and Kankan News, aims to open more space for original content.

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For Ma Qian, better known online as "Shanghai Xiaomage (上海小马哥)," the policy has already brought visible changes. "Last year, I received 200,000 yuan in awards," he said. "Then they helped provide an office. Before, I could hardly imagine talking with officials like this. Now they ask, 'Xiaomage, what do you need?'"

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Dancers and creators Taotao and Cici also described the policy as a source of confidence. Their work "Tie-dye" previously received support under the Shanghai policies. "After receiving support from the 'Shanghai Nine Policies,' it felt like our worries were taken care of," they said. "We just needed to move forward, while our family, the Shanghai government, stood behind us."