[General]
Wechat
Shanghai Concert Hall
Shanghai

Shanghai Concert Hall's 'Digi Muse' Festival Fuses Music and Tech

by Ma Yue
March 14, 2026
Share Article:

The Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall's "Digi Muse" music and technology festival will explore new music, tech, and performance industry possibilities in March and April together with the city's music lovers.

This year's festival will feature the world debut of six performances, a Digital Image and Sound Interactive Exhibition, four workshops and a seminar. A variety of cutting-edge technology music products will also be launched.

Shanghai Concert Hall's 'Digi Muse' Festival Fuses Music and Tech

French animator and illustrator Grégoire Pont will stage two of his "Cinesthetics" concerts. The first one on April 17 will be presented by Pont and the Shanghai Opera House Orchestra under the baton of young conductor Jin Yukuang.

In the second concert on April 18, Pont will join hands with pianist Steven Osborne to paint and animate live to music.

Shanghai Concert Hall's 'Digi Muse' Festival Fuses Music and Tech
Caption: French animator and illustrator Grégoire Pont will stage two of his "Cinesthetics" concerts.

Four original music fusion works, selected from 125 submissions by artists and creative teams from China, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the United States, will make their global debuts at the concert hall from April 4 to 25.

These works explore diverse themes such as the relationship between sound and environment, the interaction between music and physical movement, and the philosophical implications of AI through musical theater, showcasing novelty in both theme and form.

Shanghai Concert Hall's 'Digi Muse' Festival Fuses Music and Tech
Caption: Music workshops will be organized during the festival.

From March 14 to April 25, the Concert Hall offers an interactive experience with intelligent musical instruments. Visitors with little to no musical background can learn to play stringless guitars and electronic wind instruments – instruments made accessible through high-tech innovations – and experience the joy of music performance.

"This year's festival will delve deeper into the topic of how technology empowers music and ultimately benefits ordinary people," said Fang Liang, General Manager of Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall.

Shanghai Concert Hall's 'Digi Muse' Festival Fuses Music and Tech
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The Shanghai Concert Hall offers an interactive experience with intelligent musical instruments.

"We hope to bring music technology out of the laboratory and into daily life, enabling every citizen to become a participant and creator," she added.

Those interested can follow the Concert Hall's official WeChat account "SH_ConcertHall" for more information about the festival.


Editor: Xu Qing

#Wechat#Shanghai Concert Hall#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

'Swords into Plowshares:' A 10th-Century Lesson in Unity and Peace
FEATURED
[OPINION]
'Swords into Plowshares:' A 10th-Century Lesson in Unity and Peace
@ Hugo TsengLineMar 19, 2026
[Chef's Table] How Linc Li's 'La Pomme de Terre' Went Viral
[Chef's Table]
[Chef's Table] How Linc Li's 'La Pomme de Terre' Went Viral
With no prior experience in F&B, Linc Li opened a French-Canadian bistro on Yongfu Road and quickly found success.
De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern Xiangsheng with Southern Culture
[News]
De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern Xiangsheng with Southern Culture
De Yun She, China's leading crosstalk troupe, opened its first permanent theater in Shanghai yesterday.
Drone Hobbyist Accused of 8,000m Illegal Flights
[News]
Drone Hobbyist Accused of 8,000m Illegal Flights
A drone hobbyis was accused of illegally modifying his aircraft and flying it to altitudes exceeding 8,000 meters in unauthorized operations that endangered civil aviation safety.

Popular Reads

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent
1

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent

China Moves to Curb Speeding E-Bikes on Sidewalks
2

China Moves to Curb Speeding E-Bikes on Sidewalks

'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates
3

'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates

De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern <i>Xiangsheng</i> with Southern Culture
4

De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern <i>Xiangsheng</i> with Southern Culture