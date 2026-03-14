Shanghai Concert Hall's 'Digi Muse' Festival Fuses Music and Tech

The Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall's "Digi Muse" music and technology festival will explore new music, tech, and performance industry possibilities in March and April together with the city's music lovers. This year's festival will feature the world debut of six performances, a Digital Image and Sound Interactive Exhibition, four workshops and a seminar. A variety of cutting-edge technology music products will also be launched.

French animator and illustrator Grégoire Pont will stage two of his "Cinesthetics" concerts. The first one on April 17 will be presented by Pont and the Shanghai Opera House Orchestra under the baton of young conductor Jin Yukuang. In the second concert on April 18, Pont will join hands with pianist Steven Osborne to paint and animate live to music.

Four original music fusion works, selected from 125 submissions by artists and creative teams from China, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the United States, will make their global debuts at the concert hall from April 4 to 25. These works explore diverse themes such as the relationship between sound and environment, the interaction between music and physical movement, and the philosophical implications of AI through musical theater, showcasing novelty in both theme and form.

From March 14 to April 25, the Concert Hall offers an interactive experience with intelligent musical instruments. Visitors with little to no musical background can learn to play stringless guitars and electronic wind instruments – instruments made accessible through high-tech innovations – and experience the joy of music performance. "This year's festival will delve deeper into the topic of how technology empowers music and ultimately benefits ordinary people," said Fang Liang, General Manager of Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall.

Credit: Ti Gong