'Shanghai Gifts' Store Opens on West Bund

Credit: Ti Gong

A new Shanghai-themed gift store has opened on the West Bund in Xuhui District, offering visitors a place to explore the city's history and culture through locally inspired products. The store is the latest showcase for "Shanghai Gifts," the city's official cultural gift brand, which features 1,121 products ranging from creative souvenirs to everyday items inspired by Shanghai's heritage and urban life.

Credit: Ti Gong

More than a retail space, the venue blends culture, design and lifestyle. It houses an art gallery, a gift shop featuring the full "Shanghai Gifts" collection and a Shanghai-style café. A newly launched afternoon tea set brings together traditional Shanghai snacks, including candied walnuts, salty rice cakes and cookies, offering a contemporary take on the city's culinary heritage.

Credit: Ti Gong

One ongoing partnership with EVA Air, running through July 9, allows visitors to receive complimentary limited-edition lattes or ice cream after completing a series of in-store activities. The collaboration features airline-themed latte art, aircraft models and aviation-inspired souvenirs. The store has also joined a campaign linked to the exhibition "A House of Nobility – Aesthetics and Cultivation of Life in the Mawangdui Han Tombs" at the China Art Museum. Visitors with exhibition tickets can receive a free coaster featuring illustrations inspired by Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage, while selected products and specialty drinks are available at a discount. More such stores are expected to open as the city works to bring local culture closer to visitors through shopping, tourism and lifestyle experiences, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.