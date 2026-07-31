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Heatwave Can't Halt Hype: High-Profile Debuts and AI Upgrades at ChinaJoy 2026

by Zhu Shenshen
July 31, 2026
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Heatwave Can't Halt Hype: High-Profile Debuts and AI Upgrades at ChinaJoy 2026
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: People gather in front of Blizzard's booth at the annual China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, or ChinaJoy 2026.

Despite the sweltering heat, gaming enthusiasts packed the bustling halls of ChinaJoy 2026, or the China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, eager to test new game demos and AI-powered devices, admire elaborate cosplay and snap photos with their favorite characters.

ChinaJoy, Asia's largest digital entertainment event, opened today, serving as the launchpad for a lineup of highly anticipated debuts.

Heatwave Can't Halt Hype: High-Profile Debuts and AI Upgrades at ChinaJoy 2026
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Cosplayers of Aion 2 pose at ChinaJoy 2026. The multiplayer game, in its Chinese debut, offers attendees hands-on demos at the four-day event.

Among the standout titles was Aion 2, a massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by South Korea's NCSoft and operated on the Chinese mainland by Shanghai-based Shengqu Games. The two companies officially signed their partnership agreement during the expo. Aion 2, in its Chinese debut, offers attendees hands-on demos at the four-day event.

Its release comes as China's PC (personal computer) gaming market continues to surge, with revenues reaching 24.98 billion yuan (US$3.70 billion) in the first quarter, up 39.38 percent year on year.

Daba, developed by a Shanghai-based startup, unveiled its first playable demo at the PlayStation booth. It's a mystery-action game inspired by Tibetan culture, legends and mountain landscapes gathered during on-site field research. Staff confirmed the game will launch globally on the PlayStation network within "half a year."

Heatwave Can't Halt Hype: High-Profile Debuts and AI Upgrades at ChinaJoy 2026
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A cosplayer at ChinaJoy 2026
Heatwave Can't Halt Hype: High-Profile Debuts and AI Upgrades at ChinaJoy 2026
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A flood of visitors at the NetEase booth.

Booths of major publishers, including Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, drew massive crowds as visitors cheered through intense esports showdowns and immersed themselves in the high-energy atmosphere, leaving with bags of exclusive merchandise and lasting memories.

Hardware makers also took center stage. Smartphone brand OnePlus debuted its latest flagship, the OnePlus 16, optimized for ultra-high frame rates and extreme touch responsivenes. Its features are tailored for tactical shooters like Valorant and Peacekeeper Elite. Driven by its dedicated esports-focused strategy, OnePlus saw its sales rise 13 percent in the first half of the year, defying a broader industry slump.

ChinaJoy 2026 also underscored the global ambitions of domestic developers.

A report released by Russian tech giant Yandex during the expo revealed that revenue generated by Chinese game developers on Russia's largest local app store surged 3.5-fold annually. The report highlighted Russia's growing strategic importance, noting that the country ranked seventh globally in mobile game downloads, with 2.04 billion in 2025.

Heatwave Can't Halt Hype: High-Profile Debuts and AI Upgrades at ChinaJoy 2026
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: People watch performances at the OnePlus booth. The Chinese smartphone brand is betting on esports-first strategy.
Heatwave Can't Halt Hype: High-Profile Debuts and AI Upgrades at ChinaJoy 2026
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Cheer girls bring onsite performance and dancing at the expo.

Editor: Liu Qi

#NetEase#Shanghai#Yandex#OnePlus
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