Changning Named One of the 'World's Coolest Neighborhoods'

Changning, a leafy district in western Shanghai, has been named the world's 26th coolest neighborhood by "Time Out," making it one of 40 featured on the magazine's 2026 global list.

Changning's plane-tree-lined streets, historic villas, and mix of old and new have fostered independent shops, restaurants, and cultural venues. Along with parks and university campuses, former garden villas and historic buildings are now boutiques, galleries and small creative spaces.

The "Time Out" guide to the district highlights Park Dimanche, a creative hub with restaurants, studios, and lifestyle businesses.

Start with coffee and something sweet at Kainos or Polly, then head to Pilactive for a Pilates session or browse the shelves at Little Forrest Bookstore. Come evening, take a tango class at Tango Cool, tuck into Taiwanese fare at Den-Q, and finish with live music at C-Park, a weekend nightlife spot.

Founded in London in 1968, "Time Out" is a global city guide covering travel, food, culture and entertainment. The rankings are based on nominations from the its network of local editors and experts, with its editorial team making the final selection. The criteria include food and drink, nightlife, independent businesses, liveability and community.

Read the full list: The 40 Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World in 2026