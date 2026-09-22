China Launches Nationwide Online Accommodation Registration for Foreigners

Credit: Imaginechina

The National Immigration Administration announced that, effective immediately, online registration for foreigners staying in non-hotel accommodations would be implemented nationwide. Article 39 of the Exit and Entry Administration Law of the People's Republic of China requires hotels to register foreign guests and report their information to local public security authorities in accordance with hotel industry regulations. Foreigners living outside of hotels must register with public security within 24 hours of checking in, either personally or through their host. From September 21, the National Immigration Administration rolled out an online registration service nationwide for foreigners staying in non-hotel accommodations and make accommodation registration easier. Foreigners or their hosts can now complete accommodation registration online through the National Immigration Administration's government services website, the "12367" mobile app, or its WeChat and Alipay mini programs. Foreigners can still register in person at the public security bureau where they reside. Online registration carries the same legal effect as registration completed in person.

Credit: Imaginechina

Policy Q&A Q: Who is eligible to complete accommodation registration online? A: Article 39 of the Exit and Entry Administration Law of the People's Republic of China stipulates that when foreigners stay at hotels in China, the hotels shall register their accommodation in accordance with the relevant provisions governing public security administration in the hotel industry and report their accommodation information to the local public security organ. Foreigners who reside or stay at places apart from hotels shall, within 24 hours of their arrival, complete registration with the public security organ at their place of residence, either themselves or through the person providing them with accommodation. The National Immigration Administration has decided to expand nationwide an online accommodation registration service for foreigners staying at places other than hotels. They can complete their accommodation registration online without visiting a public security organ in person. Online registration has the same legal effect as registration completed in person. Q: What channels are available for online accommodation registration? A: The person providing accommodation or the foreign guest can complete the registration through the National Immigration Administration's government services platform, including the government services website, the "12367" mobile app, and the "12367" mini programs on WeChat and Alipay. After registering and completing identity verification, users can go to the "Foreigners Services" section and select the accommodation registration module, then follow the instructions to complete the registration step by step. Once the registration is completed, users can click "Registration Record Inquiry" to view their accommodation registration records.

Credit: Imaginechina

Q: Who can complete accommodation registration online? A: Online accommodation registration may be completed either by the foreign guest or by the person providing accommodation. As the person providing accommodation is generally more familiar with the details of the residence, they should assist with the registration to ensure the accuracy of the information. Foreign guests may register independently if they have previously registered through the National Immigration Administration's government services platform and are registering again at the same residence, or if they are staying at a residence they own. The person providing accommodation can be either a Chinese citizen or a foreign national. Q: In what circumstances can accommodation registration be simplified? A: Foreigners residing or staying at places other than hotels who have already completed accommodation registration as required do not need to register again in the following circumstances: The foreigner resides at a residence they own in China and returns to that residence after traveling within or outside China. The foreigner resides at their usual residence in China with a residence permit or permanent residence permit and, while the relevant document remains valid, returns to the same residence after traveling within or outside China. A self-owned residence refers to a residence in China owned by the foreigner or their spouse. A usual residence refers to a residence in China where the foreigner lives or plans to live for an extended period. Under Article 36 of the Regulations of the People's Republic of China on the Administration of Entry and Exit of Foreigners, "an extended period" means a period of more than 180 days of residence in China.

Credit: Imaginechina