Shanghai Player Leads Home Challenge at WPA Pudong Tangzhen 9-Ball China Open
The 2026 WPA Pudong Tangzhen 9-Ball China Open will gather international cueists from nearly 40 countries and regions, including the world's top-16 ranked male and female players, in Shanghai next month.
Coming into its 15th edition, this year's tournament is scheduled from September 5 to 13, featuring a qualification round (September 5-7) and the main draw (September 9-13).
Shanghai's Huang Qingning, who recently took the title at the 2026 Asian Women's 9-Ball Championship, will lead the Chinese squad and exchange skills with the world's top cueists over the week-long competition.
Fans can purchase tickets through the official ticket platform Damai.cn.
According to Jiang Guan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese Billiard Sports Association, billiards enjoys a strong foundation in China, with over 250,000 pool halls nationwide and 78 million active participants – surpassing the number of basketball players.
"Events like the Pudong Tangzhen 9-Ball China Open serve as a vital bridge connecting Chinese billiards to the international stage," he said.
"Rising young Chinese players are winning international tournaments, while snooker stars such as Ronnie O'Sullivan have repeatedly expressed interest in Chinese 9-ball, helping to keep the spotlight on China's billiards scene."
Beyond the competition, commercial establishments and cultural-sports centers in Pudong's Tangzhen Town will host billiards-themed activities, spreading the pool sport culture through interactive games.
Editor: Xu Qing