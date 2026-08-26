Shanghai Player Leads Home Challenge at WPA Pudong Tangzhen 9-Ball China Open

The 2026 WPA Pudong Tangzhen 9-Ball China Open will gather international cueists from nearly 40 countries and regions, including the world's top-16 ranked male and female players, in Shanghai next month. Coming into its 15th edition, this year's tournament is scheduled from September 5 to 13, featuring a qualification round (September 5-7) and the main draw (September 9-13).

Shanghai's Huang Qingning, who recently took the title at the 2026 Asian Women's 9-Ball Championship, will lead the Chinese squad and exchange skills with the world's top cueists over the week-long competition. Fans can purchase tickets through the official ticket platform Damai.cn. According to Jiang Guan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese Billiard Sports Association, billiards enjoys a strong foundation in China, with over 250,000 pool halls nationwide and 78 million active participants – surpassing the number of basketball players.

Credit: Ti Gong