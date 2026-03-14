Shanghai Reaps Tourism Bonanza as F1 Drives up Visitor Numbers

Credit: Yu Lijuan

The ongoing 2026 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix has emerged as a major catalyst for Shanghai's tourism and commerce, statistics showed. Held from Friday to Sunday at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District, the event has become a key economic driver for the city, boosting cross-sector spending and underscoring Shanghai's appeal as a global sporting destination. Official projections estimate 230,000 spectators will attend the three-day event, a figure poised to set a 20-year high for F1 attendance in China. Trip.com reported a 20 percent year-on-year increase in inbound tourists for the 2026 F1 event, pushing Shanghai's hotel bookings up 96 percent month on month. The surge in international visitors was also fueled by China's 144-hour transit visa exemption policy.

Credit: Yu Lijuan

Russian tourist Mikhail Petrovich Volkov arrived in Shanghai a week ago for an in-depth tour and he enjoyed the visa-free policy. As a F1 fan, he has been to five races in recent years. "It's my first time to China and I have visited Shanghai Tower and the Jing'an Temple area," he said at the Shanghai International Circuit on Friday. "I really like Shanghai as it's a city with a relaxing pace." "I really love the auto culture and atmosphere here."

The F1 frenzy has sparked unprecedented market demand, with race tickets and related travel packages selling out within one day of release on Trip.com. Searches for keywords related to F1 spiked 120 times year on year at their peak, reflecting explosive public interest and ticket-buying demand.

Credit: Yu Lijuan / Ti Gong

In Jiading, hotel bookings within three kilometers of the track surged 125 percent on average during the race period and multiple properties reported doubled room sales, according to Trip.com. Huazhu Group noted that 34 of its hotels within 10 kilometers of the circuit saw a 9 percentage point rise in bookings between March 13 and 15 compared to the 2025 F1 race period, with several properties fully booked and others boasting occupancy rates above 98 percent. Among them, several hotels, including Crystal Orange Hotel Shanghai Anting and Joya Hotel Shanghai Jiading, are fully booked. Major hotel groups across Shanghai are feeling the full force of the F1 effect as well. Data showed over 40 IHG hotels in the city, including properties in Jiading, Huangpu, Jing'an, Xuhui and Changning districts as well as the Pudong New Area, were fully booked for March 12 and 13. Multiple Hilton hotels in Shanghai also reported full occupancy for the same period.

Credit: Ti Gong

As a commercial landmark in the Shanghai International Automobile City, Life Hub@Anting has leveraged the F1 Chinese Grand Prix to launch exclusive race-themed offers. During the race period, F1 ticket holders can redeem exclusive benefits at more than 60 merchants in the plaza, spanning catering, retail, and sports experiences.