Shanghai to Launch New Rowing Competition in September
Shanghai is hosting a new rowing event: the 2026 World Rowing Shanghai Sprints will take place on the Suzhou Creek on September 26-27.
It will be held right after the city's self-developed event, the Shanghai River Regatta, which falls on September 24-25.
Launched in 2021, the Shanghai River Regatta has gradually attracted overseas rowers with its unique scenery and high-standard event organization, and also contributed to Shanghai hosting the 2025 World Rowing Championships.
The introduction of the World Rowing Shanghai Sprints marks an even warmer embrace of the water sport by the city.
"By bringing our sport into the heart of this iconic city and presenting it in a fresh, dynamic format, Shanghai is helping rowing reach new audiences," said Chris Perry, World Rowing Competition Commission Member and Asian Chief Development Expert.
According to Perry, the new event will feature a 500-meter sprint. National teams from the Netherlands, Britain, China, Romania, Ireland, the United States, and Germany, alongside a World Team will take part in the competition. These teams have been selected based on their results from the 2025 World Rowing Championships.
The World Team will bring together rowers from Greece, Lithuania, Switzerland, France, New Zealand and Poland. It will be guided by a Chinese coxswain and award-winning coach Gianni Postiglione of Italy.
"In rowing, we have an old saying: Anyone can go fast over 500 meters," said Perry. "And that means the racing will be very close and exciting, so we won't know the champion until the last race."
Vincent Gaillard, Executive Director of World Rowing, revealed that the new event will be held in Shanghai for at least five years.
"The purpose is to inspire the young generations. With the backdrop of the Suzhou Creek, this is the best showcase for the sport," he added.
Editor: Ma Yue