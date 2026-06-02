Shanghai Enters Flood Season With Stronger Rainfall and More Heat Ahead
Shanghai's flood season has arrived, and this year it may feel less like a calendar change than a weather warning.
From June through September, the city is expected to see stronger downpours, stickier days and above-average temperatures.
Rainfall is forecast to be close to or slightly above normal, but its intensity may be stronger than usual. About two typhoons are expected to affect Shanghai, with relatively strong intensity and a higher chance of moving northward.
The outlook follows an unusually warm May, when Shanghai recorded its highest average temperature for the same period in history. Climate experts also said El Niño conditions are developing in the Pacific, which could bring more moisture to areas south of the Yangtze River and push temperatures higher across much of China.
Residents will get an early taste of the season this week. Temperatures will rise on Tuesday and rains are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. The heaviest showers are likely on Wednesday night, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Humidity will also rise, making conditions feel muggy before the rain arrives.
The rain will ease from Thursday afternoon. From Friday into early next week, Shanghai will see more cloudy skies under easterly winds, with temperatures staying between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius.
As flood season begins, Shanghai has upgraded its weather warning system. A new category of alerts has been added for seven central districts: Huangpu, Jing'an, Xuhui, Changning, Putuo, Hongkou and Yangpu.
Previously, the city's warning system consisted of one citywide alert and alerts for nine suburban districts, meaning a citywide warning still had to be issued when severe weather affected only these downtown districts. The new system allows warnings to target affected areas more precisely, making alerts more specific and useful for residents.
Editor: Fu Rong