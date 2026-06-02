Shanghai Enters Flood Season With Stronger Rainfall and More Heat Ahead

Shanghai's flood season has arrived, and this year it may feel less like a calendar change than a weather warning.

From June through September, the city is expected to see stronger downpours, stickier days and above-average temperatures.

Rainfall is forecast to be close to or slightly above normal, but its intensity may be stronger than usual. About two typhoons are expected to affect Shanghai, with relatively strong intensity and a higher chance of moving northward.

The outlook follows an unusually warm May, when Shanghai recorded its highest average temperature for the same period in history. Climate experts also said El Niño conditions are developing in the Pacific, which could bring more moisture to areas south of the Yangtze River and push temperatures higher across much of China.