China Unveils AI System to Sharpen Global Weather Warnings

A special meteorological forum of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference opened in Shanghai on Friday, focusing on AI-powered universal early warning systems and coordinated global climate action.

The event showcased the latest developments in meteorological artificial intelligence and the MAZU-China Intelligent Meteorological Early Warning Solution, while also sharing practical experience in disaster prevention and risk reduction.

Against the backdrop of increasingly frequent extreme weather events and mounting climate risks worldwide, artificial intelligence is opening up new pathways for meteorological modernization and global collaboration in disaster prevention and mitigation.

MAZU represents China's first comprehensive solution in support of the UN's Early Warnings for All initiative. Developed by the China Meteorological Administration, MAZU's core mission is to build a multi-hazard monitoring and early warning system, helping narrow the gap in disaster prevention and mitigation capacity among countries.

The name stands for Multi-hazard Alert, Zero-gap and Universal Access. Integrating traditional Chinese culture with modern meteorological technology, MAZU adopts a dual-support model that combines practical expertise with advanced technology. It also operates through a menu-based, customized service model covering the entire workflow, from monitoring and forecasting to warning dissemination and public services.

Customized MAZU systems have been deployed in seven countries, including Pakistan, Ethiopia, the Solomon Islands, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, and Djibouti. More than 40 other countries access related services through cloud-based platforms.

"This new technology, MAZU, provides highly accurate forecasts for sectors such as shipping and supports disaster prevention. It has been a very valuable service for us," said Mohamed Ismael Nour, director general of the National Meteorological Agency of Djibouti.