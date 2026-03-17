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Shanghai Unveils China's First Consumption Service Standards For Pets

by Ke Jiayun
March 17, 2026
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Shanghai Unveils China's First Consumption Service Standards For Pets
Caption: This image is generated by artificial intelligence.

Before purchasing a pet in Shanghai, consumers may soon be able to scan a code to view the animal's identity, health records, test results and transaction history through a new "one pet, one code" traceability system.

This measure is part of the newly released "Reliable Purchase" Companion Animal New Consumption Service Standards, unveiled in Shanghai over the weekend during the city's International Consumer Rights Day event in Changning District. The framework is the country's first set of standards covering the full process of companion animal consumption.

The standards aim to build a more transparent service system in which transactions follow clear rules, animal identities are traceable, health testing is standardized, and veterinary services become more transparent. Businesses are required to disclose their qualifications, ensure animals come from legitimate sources, and clearly display information and pricing. Practices such as falsifying pedigree certificates or imposing hidden charges are prohibited.

The framework also establishes the "one pet, one code" identity principle, linking each companion animal to a unique lifelong identification number through microchips or QR (quick response) codes, allowing the creation of traceable digital records that include basic information, health data, and circulation history.

In addition, the standards define mandatory testing for major diseases affecting animals, such as dogs and cats, as well as birds, and set clearer rules for veterinary diagnosis and treatment, including transparent pricing and informed consent procedures.

Developed through collaboration among universities, research institutes, and industry organizations, including East China Normal University and the Shanghai Academy of Quality Management Co, the standards took effect on Sunday (March 15).

Experts believe the initiative will help regulate the fast-growing pet industry while offering consumers a safer and more reliable pet consumption environment.

Editor: Liu Xiaolin

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