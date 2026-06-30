'Song of Shanghai': Capturing the Living, Soulful Sounds That Define City's Essence
An international short film exploring Shanghai's culture made its Asian premiere in Changning District over the weekend, combining traditional Chinese art with contemporary filmmaking.
Directed by Cypriot composer and filmmaker Marios Joannou Elia, "Sound of Shanghai" explores the city through music, sound and performance, offering a portrait of Shanghai through the eyes of an international artist.
The film uses sound as both its narrative thread and artistic language, weaving together elements of China's cultural heritage – Kunqu Opera, tai chi, tea ceremonies, Gu embroidery and qipao – into a contemporary cinematic experience.
Filmed at more than 90 locations across Shanghai, the production brought together over 250 musicians and performers from a wide range of artistic disciplines.
The film premiered in Europe on June 10 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre in Cyprus, opening China Film Week. The screening coincided with the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Cyprus.
"Shanghai is one of the world's most fascinating cities," Elia said, describing it as a place where cultural heritage coexists with technological innovation, and where tradition remains part of everyday life while the future is constantly being imagined.
Inspired by the city's soundscape, he spent three months recording hundreds of sounds across Shanghai, from the Huangpu River at dawn and bustling markets to Kunqu Opera, artisan workshops and everyday street life.
The film uses these field recordings to connect Shanghai's past and present through sound. "Shanghai has become much more than the setting of a project. It is a place where I have built lasting relationships," Elia said.
The project was created with support from Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration.
Editor: Shi Jingyun