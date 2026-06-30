'Song of Shanghai': Capturing the Living, Soulful Sounds That Define City's Essence

An international short film exploring Shanghai's culture made its Asian premiere in Changning District over the weekend, combining traditional Chinese art with contemporary filmmaking. Directed by Cypriot composer and filmmaker Marios Joannou Elia, "Sound of Shanghai" explores the city through music, sound and performance, offering a portrait of Shanghai through the eyes of an international artist.

Credit: Tatiana Khodov

The film uses sound as both its narrative thread and artistic language, weaving together elements of China's cultural heritage – Kunqu Opera, tai chi, tea ceremonies, Gu embroidery and qipao – into a contemporary cinematic experience. Filmed at more than 90 locations across Shanghai, the production brought together over 250 musicians and performers from a wide range of artistic disciplines. The film premiered in Europe on June 10 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre in Cyprus, opening China Film Week. The screening coincided with the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Cyprus.