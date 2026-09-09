Songjiang's Traditional Crafts Take Center Stage at Paris Design Week

Traditional crafts from Shanghai's Songjiang District have been on display in Paris during Paris Design Week. The "East Meets West: Woven Traditions" exhibition, held at LooLooLook Gallery from September1 to 6, combined centuries-old crafts with contemporary design.

Credit: Ti Gong

It showcased Songjiang traditions such as Gu embroidery, carved lacquerware, paper cutting and woven textiles. The centerpiece was a large-scale reinterpretation of Songjiang native Zhu Kerou's celebrated kesi work "Ducklings on a Lotus Pond," which dates from the Southern Song period (1127-1279).

Credit: Ti Gong

The original is considered a seminal work in the history of kesi, a traditional Chinese silk-weaving technique. The Shanghai Dingtian Jacquard Museum created the new version using digital jacquard technology. The exhibition also placed the crafts in a contemporary context. Models wore jacquard pieces and carried paper-cut artworks, and a pop-up shop allowed visitors to browse and purchase products inspired by Songjiang's traditional crafts.

Credit: Ti Gong

The exhibition included a special event titled "A Piece of Songjiang Cloth, Reborn in Paris." Attendees included Olivier Colaisseau, mayor of Chanteloup-en-Brie, representatives from French arts and cultural organizations, and guests from the art, fashion, and collecting sectors. A roundtable featured Chai Fangjun, director of the Shanghai Dingtian Jacquard Museum, alongside executives and designers from Paris PhoenixStudio (PPS). They explored Songjiang's weaving heritage and the adaptation of traditional techniques for modern design through digital jacquard technology, innovative materials, artificial intelligence, and collaborations with global brands.

Credit: Ti Gong