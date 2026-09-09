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Songjiang's Traditional Crafts Take Center Stage at Paris Design Week

Songjiang District
by Li Qian
September 9, 2026
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Traditional crafts from Shanghai's Songjiang District have been on display in Paris during Paris Design Week.

The "East Meets West: Woven Traditions" exhibition, held at LooLooLook Gallery from September1 to 6, combined centuries-old crafts with contemporary design.

Songjiang's Traditional Crafts Take Center Stage at Paris Design Week
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors are impressed by the exhibits.

It showcased Songjiang traditions such as Gu embroidery, carved lacquerware, paper cutting and woven textiles.

The centerpiece was a large-scale reinterpretation of Songjiang native Zhu Kerou's celebrated kesi work "Ducklings on a Lotus Pond," which dates from the Southern Song period (1127-1279).

Songjiang's Traditional Crafts Take Center Stage at Paris Design Week
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The exhibition brings together Songjing's iconic traditional crafts.

The original is considered a seminal work in the history of kesi, a traditional Chinese silk-weaving technique. The Shanghai Dingtian Jacquard Museum created the new version using digital jacquard technology.

The exhibition also placed the crafts in a contemporary context. Models wore jacquard pieces and carried paper-cut artworks, and a pop-up shop allowed visitors to browse and purchase products inspired by Songjiang's traditional crafts.

Songjiang's Traditional Crafts Take Center Stage at Paris Design Week
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Models showcase the exhibits.

The exhibition included a special event titled "A Piece of Songjiang Cloth, Reborn in Paris."

Attendees included Olivier Colaisseau, mayor of Chanteloup-en-Brie, representatives from French arts and cultural organizations, and guests from the art, fashion, and collecting sectors.

A roundtable featured Chai Fangjun, director of the Shanghai Dingtian Jacquard Museum, alongside executives and designers from Paris PhoenixStudio (PPS).

They explored Songjiang's weaving heritage and the adaptation of traditional techniques for modern design through digital jacquard technology, innovative materials, artificial intelligence, and collaborations with global brands.

Songjiang's Traditional Crafts Take Center Stage at Paris Design Week
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Guests from China and France exchange ideas at the site.

Ludovic Alban, CEO and co-founder of PPS, said Songjiang's rich weaving heritage and the Dingtian Museum's research, prototyping, and production expertise gave French designers a rare chance to incorporate Chinese traditions into contemporary design.

PPS Board Adviser Alexandre de Sainte Marie wanted to create a residency and exchange project in Songjiang to study its intangible cultural heritage, weaving traditions, Eastern esthetics and future materials.

The Shanghai Dingtian Jacquard Museum and PPS signed strategetic cooperation after the talks.

Editor: Li Qian

#Songjiang#Shanghai
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