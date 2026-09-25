[General]
Songjiang
National Day holiday
Shanghai Happy Valley

Space Adventures and Spooky Thrills Await at Happy Valley

by Hu Min
September 25, 2026
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Space Adventures and Spooky Thrills Await at Happy Valley
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A dual-holiday celebration is launched at Shanghai Happy Valley.

Shanghai Happy Valley's Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday lineup features the country's first Super Wings Space Base and its iconic Spooky Carnival.

Spanning about 22,000 square meters, the space base centers on the popular Super Wings animated IP. It creates a complete family entertainment ecosystem combining hands-on activities, immersive storytelling, live performances, themed dining and merchandise.

Space Adventures and Spooky Thrills Await at Happy Valley
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A bird's-eye view of the space base.

Themed zones such as the super space energy zone, super space headquarters, super interstellar simulation zone and super interstellar adventure zone deliver exploration, live shows, challenges, food and retail.

More than 20 attractions bring the animated world to life, including Commander Jim's control center and the Mighty Robot.

Visitors may also pick up a flight passport, complete missions to collect energy, and redeem limited-edition flight badges and souvenirs.

Space Adventures and Spooky Thrills Await at Happy Valley
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Performances at the space base .

Separately, the annual Spooky Carnival runs through November 15. The resort transforms into a giant emotion exchange station with four emotion-themed storylines across eight zones.

Seven haunted houses, more than 300 interactive NPCs, and hundreds of live performances fill the park. A new 10,000-square-meter zone based on the popular novel Ten Day Ultimatum features recreated iconic scenes, a themed haunted house, and interactive games.

Space Adventures and Spooky Thrills Await at Happy Valley
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The Spooky Carnival

If you go:

Address: 888 Linhu Road, Songjiang District 松江区林湖路888号

Opening hours: 9am-10pm

Admission: 260 yuan

Editor: Li Qian

#Songjiang#National Day holiday#Shanghai Happy Valley#Shanghai
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