Space Adventures and Spooky Thrills Await at Happy Valley

Spanning about 22,000 square meters, the space base centers on the popular Super Wings animated IP. It creates a complete family entertainment ecosystem combining hands-on activities, immersive storytelling, live performances, themed dining and merchandise.

Shanghai Happy Valley's Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday lineup features the country's first Super Wings Space Base and its iconic Spooky Carnival.

Themed zones such as the super space energy zone, super space headquarters, super interstellar simulation zone and super interstellar adventure zone deliver exploration, live shows, challenges, food and retail.

More than 20 attractions bring the animated world to life, including Commander Jim's control center and the Mighty Robot.

Visitors may also pick up a flight passport, complete missions to collect energy, and redeem limited-edition flight badges and souvenirs.